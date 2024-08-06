Q2 2024 Blackline Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Matt Humphries - Blackline Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are Owen Ryan and Therese Tucker, Co-Chief Executive Officers of BlackLine, as well as Mark Partin, Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plan, objectives, and expected performance, in particular our guidance for Q3 and full year 2024, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call. While we