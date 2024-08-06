Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Gross margins improved to 37.9%, up 200 basis points from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5% year-over-year to $84 million.

Strong performance in the Asia Pacific segment with high single-digit volume growth.

Net leverage ratio improved to 1.7 times trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA.

Board authorized a 6.6% increase in cash dividend, reflecting confidence in cash flow generation.

Negative Points

Net sales declined by 6% year-over-year to $464 million.

Volumes in the Americas segment declined due to lower industrial activity and unplanned customer outages.

EMEA segment faced uneven macroeconomic conditions, impacting performance.

Overall industrial production remains soft globally, affecting end markets.

Gross margins slightly decreased sequentially from 38.7% in Q1 to 37.9% in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Andy, could you give more detail on what you were seeing in the Americas? You mentioned volume was weakest there, but also mentioned unplanned customer outages impacted volumes. Are the outages complete, and do you expect volumes to grow in Q3 and Q4?

A: Yes, Mike. While we saw positives in the primary metals business in the Americas, the softness in metalworking and unplanned outages, such as flooding in Brazil and labor issues in North America, impacted volumes. We anticipate some recovery related to these outages as we move through the year.

Q: The Asia Pacific numbers were strong. Can you disaggregate how much of that improvement is related to underlying markets versus new wins?

A: Asia Pacific was a bright spot, with favorable trends in metals and metalworking complemented by new business wins. We saw positive results in China, India, and Southeast Asia. We anticipate this positive trend to continue.

Q: On the overall outlook for the full year, should gross margin recover back to the 38%-39% range? Any specific numbers for Q3 expectations?

A: For Q3, we expect modest sequential improvement in volumes and gross margins similar to Q2. We anticipate delivering earnings in the range of the second quarter. For the full year, we expect earnings growth despite challenging end markets, with gross margins trending towards the higher end of our target range.

Q: Andy, were volumes in the Americas down in the quarter year-over-year?

A: Yes, David. Volumes were down low single digits year-over-year, impacted by factors like unplanned outages and index-based pricing contracts.

Q: Outside of index-based pricing, are you seeing any customers push back on pricing, potentially causing headwinds in the second half of the year into 2025?

A: Customers always seek better deals, but we engage proactively to balance the value we provide against the cost to serve. Our goal is to maintain our targeted gross margin level through the cycle.

Q: In China, do electric vehicles have an outsized impact on metalworking demand?

A: In China, we saw positive results in both primary metals and metalworking. The growth of electric vehicles presents new opportunities for us, and we continue to serve the needs of both electric and ICE vehicles.

Q: Can you walk us through some of the end market performance, particularly in transportation and building and construction?

A: In metalworking, we see positive trends in aerospace and transportation OEMs. However, transportation components and industrial equipment segments show some weakness. We focus on new business wins to offset these challenges.

Q: Given persistent sluggishness in volumes, do you foresee any rationalization necessary in certain geographies?

A: We continuously evaluate our footprint to optimize efficiency while providing local service. Despite volume challenges, we focus on outperforming and making progress through new business wins.

Q: Can you elaborate on the M&A side, particularly the Sutai transaction?

A: Our capital allocation strategy focuses on growth. Sutai and I.K.V acquisitions align with our strategy, adding capabilities in customer channels, geography, and technology. The pipeline remains rich, and we will prioritize opportunities that generate shareholder value.

Q: Tom, what are your goals as CFO, and do you expect to drive any meaningful changes?

A: My priorities are to build on the strong foundation, support growth investments, drive operational efficiencies, and enhance cash flow generation to maintain balance sheet flexibility and support our capital allocation strategy.

