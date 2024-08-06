Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

RB Global Inc (RBA, Financial) achieved 7% service revenue growth and 11% adjusted EBITDA growth.

The company actioned approximately $110 million in cost synergies, reaching the full run rate ahead of schedule.

Significant progress was made in attracting new international buyers, achieving a record high percentage of vehicles sold to international buyers in the automotive sector.

RB Global Inc (RBA) secured a meaningful win by being selected as the sole salvage provider for an existing partner in the US, adding an estimated 40,000 salvage vehicles annually.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 15%, driven by strong operational performance and lower net interest expense.

Negative Points

Total Gross Transaction Value (GTV) declined by 1%, with automotive GTV decreasing by 4% due to lower unit volumes.

The higher interest rate environment and higher replacement costs are causing some customers to postpone investments in new equipment.

The commercial construction and transportation sector saw a decline in the average price per lot sold, primarily due to asset mix and pricing declines year-over-year.

The company updated its full-year GTV guidance range to 0% to 2%, down from 1% to 4%, reflecting weaker-than-expected average selling prices in the commercial construction and transportation sector.

A previously announced customer loss and the impact of a milder winter contributed to the decline in automotive GTV.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent customer win and the metrics they considered?

A: James Kessler (CEO) explained that the win was due to the team's commitment and over-delivery on service level agreements (SLAs). The customer evaluated their performance and transparency, leading to the decision to award the rest of the business to RB Global.

Q: What operational changes are contributing to the margin improvements, and what is the potential for further margin expansion?

A: James Kessler (CEO) emphasized the focus on expanding the top line, margins, and controlling costs. Eric Guerin (CFO) added that continuous improvement and efficiency are key, without compromising SLA performance.

Q: How can you leverage your service level performance to win more contracts?

A: James Kessler (CEO) stated that while they can't control other carriers' decisions, they can ensure their performance is the best in the industry. This consistent high performance will make them a strong contender for future contracts.

Q: What factors contributed to the recent contract win, operational performance or price performance?

A: James Kessler (CEO) noted that it was a combination of factors, including net returns, tow costs, cycle time, and average selling prices (ASP). The overall package and consistent delivery were crucial.

Q: Can you elaborate on the commercial business and any specific areas of weakness?

A: James Kessler (CEO) and Sameer Rathod (VP of Investor Relations) mentioned that the higher interest rate environment and higher costs of new equipment are causing some customers to delay purchases, impacting the need for disposition services.

Q: Are you achieving cost synergies faster than anticipated, or have you found additional synergies?

A: James Kessler (CEO) attributed the faster achievement to a different management philosophy focused on optimizing costs without jeopardizing growth. They are committed to managing growth, margins, and expenses.

Q: How has the milder winter affected accident claims and frequency?

A: James Kessler (CEO) acknowledged that a milder winter had some impact, but the primary driver was the customer loss from the previous year. Sameer Rathod (VP of Investor Relations) added that it's hard to quantify the exact impact of weather.

Q: Will buybacks be part of the capital allocation decision?

A: Eric Guerin (CFO) stated that there is currently no authorization for buybacks. The focus for the remainder of the year is on paying down Term Loan A.

Q: What are your thoughts on the elasticity of the take rate and its drivers?

A: James Kessler (CEO) mentioned that both the traditional Ritchie Bros. and IAA sides of the business have contributed to the increase in fees. They are optimistic about future take rate improvements, despite the competitive environment.

Q: Can you provide an update on driving ASP through international reach?

A: James Kessler (CEO) highlighted that this was their highest quarter for international buyers. The focus is on offering run and drive cars and leveraging Ritchie Bros.' international relationships to support IAA.

Q: Have recent weather events provided opportunities to showcase updated operations for handling cat events?

A: James Kessler (CEO) noted that while recent cat events were small, they received positive feedback from partners. They are prepared for any size cat event and are confident in their performance and communication with partners.

