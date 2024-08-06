James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Investment Income and Submission Growth Amid Competitive Market

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) reports robust net investment income and notable submission growth despite challenges in the property segment.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income from Continuing Operations: $11.9 million or $0.31 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Operating Income: $12.7 million or $0.33 per share.
  • Adjusted Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: 14.9% for the quarter, 16.1% for the first half of the year.
  • Submission Growth: Increased 10% with over 80,000 submissions.
  • Renewal Rates: Up 9.1% for the quarter, 9.7% year to date.
  • Combined Ratio (E&S Segment): 95.4%, producing $6.4 million of underwriting income.
  • Accident Year Loss Ratio (E&S Segment): 64.2%, a 180-basis-point improvement from the prior year.
  • Gross Premiums (E&S Segment): Grew by 2.3% during the second quarter.
  • Gross Written Premiums (Specialty Admitted Segment): Increased in excess of 12% compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Combined Ratio (Specialty Admitted Segment): 85%, producing an underwriting profit of $3.4 million.
  • Net Investment Income: $24.9 million, an increase of 37% or $6.7 million from the prior year quarter.
  • Embedded Book Yield: 4.6%, compared to 3.6% last year.
  • Net Realized and Unrealized Losses on Investments: $2.3 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR, Financial) reported net income from continuing operations of $0.31 per share, up from $0.25 per share in the same period last year.
  • The company's E&S segment saw strong submission growth, increasing by 10% with notable growth in environmental and general casualty divisions.
  • Renewal rates for the E&S segment were up 9.1% for the quarter and 9.7% year to date, indicating favorable pricing conditions.
  • The specialty admitted segment produced an excellent combined ratio of 85% and an underwriting profit of $3.4 million for the second quarter.
  • Net investment income increased by 37% to $24.9 million from the prior year quarter, reflecting strong investment performance.

Negative Points

  • Gross premiums from the excess property unit declined by 28% during the quarter due to increased competition and more capacity in the market.
  • The overall combined ratio increased to 99.3% from 98.9% a year ago, indicating a slight deterioration in underwriting performance.
  • The company experienced $10.7 million in adverse reserve development, primarily related to the 2017 to 2020 accident years.
  • The loss ratio increased to 73% from 70.7% a year ago, reflecting higher claims costs.
  • James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) expects to recognize a reduction in pretax income of approximately $44 million in the third quarter due to the adverse development cover and loss portfolio transfer agreement.

Q & A Highlights

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the impact of the smaller property book on the core loss ratio and the premium growth prospects between the property book and the casualty book going forward?
A: Sarah Doran, CFO: The impact on the core loss ratio is negligible due to the historical size of the property book. The retained portion is small, so it doesn't materially affect the loss ratios.
Frank D'Orazio, CEO: The property market saw shifts with increased capacity and competition, leading to a reduction in production. However, general casualty saw significant submission growth and rate increases, indicating strong growth prospects.

Q: The core loss ratio within the E&S segment ticked down year over year. Do you have any updated view of your current accident year loss specifically within the casualty lines?
A: Sarah Doran, CFO: We have maintained our loss picks and there has been no material change in our annual loss trend for casualty lines from the end of last year.

Q: Any movements in the 2022, 2023 reserves and your view on tort inflation and the inflationary environment?
A: Frank D'Orazio, CEO: The reserve development was primarily related to the 2017-2020 accident years within general casualty, excess casualty, and commercial auto lines. We have not changed our view of loss trend relative to the current year.

Q: With the reduction in the property book, is there any impact on general casualty production?
A: Frank D'Orazio, CEO: There is less of a package dynamic in the E&S market, and much of what we see is on a mono-line basis. General casualty has seen significant increases in submission activity, healthy rate, and good growth.

Q: Can you go over the Q3 guidance mentioned earlier in the call?
A: Sarah Doran, CFO: We expect to recognize a reduction in pretax income of approximately $44 million in the third quarter due to the LPT, ADC transaction signed on July 2. Additionally, $8 million of adverse development experienced this quarter will be booked as a recoverable in Q3.

Q: When you think about the trajectory of the excess property from a seasonal standpoint, will it have as meaningful an impact in Q3 as Q2?
A: Frank D'Orazio, CEO: Q2 is typically larger for cat-exposed property due to storm season dynamics. Q3 generally has fewer renewal opportunities, so the impact will be less significant.

Q: Any plans for adding staff or new lines of business?
A: Frank D'Orazio, CEO: Staff retention has been good, and we are investing in management liability. We are constantly evaluating where to add resources to take advantage of the current market cycle.

Q: Regarding the re-underwriting effort, are there other accounts that may be re-underwritten in Q3?
A: Frank D'Orazio, CEO: Much of the re-underwriting work has been done, particularly focusing on large commercial auto exposures. We continue to focus on growth in smaller insured sectors and SME business.

Q: How much do you think interest rates have kept a lid on price increases in long-tail lines like general casualty?
A: Frank D'Orazio, CEO: Interest rates have had less impact than one might think. The focus remains on making money through underwriting, particularly in long-tail lines.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.