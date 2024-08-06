Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY, Financial) reported net revenue of $762 million, representing a 14.2% growth over the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% to $118.3 million, with margins expanding by 50 basis points to 15.5%.

The company saw a 46% increase in total joint replacements in their ASCs in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Over 200 new physicians started utilizing their facilities in the second quarter, with nearly half specializing in high acuity areas such as orthopedics, spine, and cardiology.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) raised its full-year net revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook to greater than $3.075 billion and $508 million, respectively.

Negative Points

Inflationary pressures related to labor and supply costs continue to be a concern, although they are abating.

The company's ratio of total net debt-to-EBITDA increased to 3.8 times due to acquisitions completed in the second quarter.

Professional fees increased by 10% per case, impacting margins.

The company has a significant amount of outstanding corporate debt, totaling $2.2 billion, with no maturities until 2030.

Free cash flow generation for the first half of the year was $22 million, requiring significant acceleration in the second half to meet annual targets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Dave, you talked about how the rate and the volume contribution to same-store should be more balanced in the back half of the year. What are you seeing or thinking in the back half that would shift that balance to more even between the two?

A: The math behind the same-store calculation is the biggest driver. The surgical days in the third and fourth quarters are more favorable. We anticipate getting back to our growth algorithm, balancing case and rate growth, and expect to exceed our long-term growth algorithm.

Q: How should we be thinking about the seasonality pattern for EBITDA for the back half?

A: Our seasonality is predictable, with the fourth quarter being the strongest due to deductible swings. We don't see this pattern changing this year.

Q: How much of the revenue and margin increase in the guidance is from organic growth versus acquisitions and de novos?

A: The majority of our beat is coming from the organic side of the business. Our algorithm is majority same-store organic, supplemented by strong M&A performance.

Q: What was the DSO during the second quarter? Any updated view on free cash flow generation for 2024 and an early read for 2025?

A: Cash flow has been positive and in line with expectations. We are confident in achieving our free cash flow goals for 2024 but are not giving 2025 guidance at this point.

Q: The volume number seems stronger this quarter compared to Q1. Is it just calendar-based, or do you see firming fundamental demand?

A: We focus on net revenue, same-store growth, which is affected by the calendar. We expect to exceed our growth algorithm this year, driven by consistent demand and higher acuity procedures.

Q: Can you break down the revenue and margin increase in terms of the guidance? How much is from organic growth versus acquisitions and de novos?

A: The majority of our growth is organic, with contributions from recent acquisitions. Same-facility revenue growth is close to 10%, indicating strong organic performance.

Q: Can you provide more color on the shoulder opportunity set and margin considerations as those procedures move into the ASC?

A: The total shoulder opportunity is large, with thousands of procedures from current doctors. Higher acuity procedures take time to optimize costs, but margins will grow as volume increases and efficiencies improve.

Q: Should we expect more muted capital deployment for the rest of the year, or is there optionality for incremental deployment?

A: While we've met our annual goals, we have a strong pipeline and will take advantage of opportunities if they arise. Anything in the back half of the year will be additional.

Q: Can you provide more color on the procedures coming off the inpatient-only list and their potential impact?

A: There's no significant news this year, but we continue to see opportunities for higher acuity procedures to move to outpatient settings. The trend is incremental but compelling due to cost savings and safety.

Q: How should we think about the annual target for capital deployment as your platform grows?

A: We will continue to target around $200 million annually to maintain our sub-3 times leverage goal. While we could do more in any given year, this target aligns with our long-term strategy.

