Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Enfusion Inc (ENFN, Financial) reported a solid Q2 2024 with $49.5 million in revenue, representing a 16% year-over-year growth.

The company signed 39 new clients in Q2 2024, up from 33 in the previous quarter, bringing the total client count to 879.

Client onboarding satisfaction scores remained at three-year highs, indicating strong customer satisfaction.

Enfusion Inc (ENFN) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million, translating into a healthy adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.5%.

The company is expanding its market share in the institutional asset management segment, with notable client wins in the insurance and banking sectors.

Negative Points

Revenue growth rate slowed down slightly from the previous quarter, primarily due to the performance of the back book.

The company saw a moderation in customers' willingness to bring on additional seat and connection counts, tempering growth from the existing customer base.

Net Dollar Retention (NDR) was 103%, flat sequentially, impacted by lower customer upsells.

Geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds in the Asia Pacific region persisted, affecting growth in that area.

The company faces ongoing challenges in the competitive landscape, particularly in the private market segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Oleg and Neal, can you frame the impact of recent product enhancements like the Portfolio Workbench and cash laddering on win rates and ACV?

A: Neal Pawar (COO): These enhancements are crucial for institutional asset managers. The Portfolio Workbench, integrated with the OMS, allows seamless front-to-back operations, improving our pipeline of asset management opportunities. Oleg Movchan (CEO): This integration drives front book economics by highlighting the benefits of our OMS, making it a significant factor in increasing our footprint.

Q: Brad, can you elaborate on the favorable trends in churn and its impact on the back book?

A: Bradley Herring (CFO): Churn has normalized to expected levels, but the upsell component remains a focus. While churn impacts the back book, the primary concern is the slower pace of customer upsells.

Q: Can you provide color on the overall services ecosystem and the role of partnerships as you move upmarket?

A: Oleg Movchan (CEO): We're in advanced stages of discussions with consultants and third-party integrators who play key roles in system selection and onboarding for institutional clients. These relationships are crucial for our success in the upmarket segment.

Q: What investments are you making to scale teams in the EMEA region and capitalize on growth opportunities?

A: Neal Pawar (COO): We've been adding specialized product managers in OEMS and compliance to ensure our product fits various geographies. This helps us interact effectively with clients during onboarding and evaluation.

Q: Can you discuss the cross-sell motion in the back book and how it impacts NDR?

A: Neal Pawar (COO): We're emphasizing partnerships with compliance, reporting, and TCA providers to offer seamless integration for clients. Bradley Herring (CFO): Macro factors also affect the back book, particularly in seat and connection counts. We're monitoring this closely.

Q: How do you think about demand in light of potential interest rate changes and market volatility?

A: Oleg Movchan (CEO): While short-term volatility may impact demand, Enfusion's low beta business model and cost-effective solutions make us resilient. We expect continued revaluation of old systems, benefiting our upmarket motion.

Q: What are the most attractive levers to drive NDR higher over the next 12 months?

A: Bradley Herring (CFO): Cross-sell opportunities in OEMS, managed services, and analytics, along with revisiting pricing, will drive NDR. The roll-off of the CS-UBS impact will also positively affect NDR.

Q: Can you clarify the back-book guidance for 2024, especially regarding churn and organic growth?

A: Bradley Herring (CFO): Churn is expected to be in the 3% to 5% range. We're targeting 7% to 10% organic growth, but we're closely monitoring the upsell component in the back half of the year.

Q: Are there specific efficiency projects expected to drive EBITDA margin expansion in the second half?

A: Neal Pawar (COO): We're focusing on self-service tools, allowing clients to manage activities themselves, which improves efficiency. Bradley Herring (CFO): These efforts will manifest in gross margins and scale benefits in G&A functions.

Q: How do you expect the mix of new fund launches and conversions to trend in the second half?

A: Oleg Movchan (CEO): We expect more conversions as we move upmarket, with larger clients typically having existing infrastructure. Bradley Herring (CFO): On an ARR basis, conversions are more significant due to the size of these clients.

