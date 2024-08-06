Release Date: August 06, 2024

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO, Financial) delivered record revenue of $2.8 billion in Q2 2024, growing 19% year-over-year.

The company signed $270 million of new business wins in the quarter, with a pipeline reaching a 12-month high of $2.3 billion.

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting organic revenue growth of 2% to 5% and adjusted EBITDA of $805 million to $835 million.

The acquisition of Wincanton is expected to be accretive to earnings this year, with double-digit accretion to adjusted diluted earnings per share once fully integrated.

The company is making significant strides in automation and AI, with AI deployments up 10 times year-over-year and the introduction of humanized robotics in their operations.

Core volumes remain relatively sluggish and generally flat year-over-year, particularly in North America.

The company is experiencing a drag on margins due to the integration of Wincanton, which is expected to continue into Q3 and Q4.

Despite strong new business wins, the overall volume environment remains negative, impacting organic growth.

Food and beverage sector showed a decline, reflecting the current consumer environment.

There is still uncertainty in the North American market, with modest improvements in customer volumes but no significant return to growth yet.

Q: Could you talk more about the recovery you're seeing in the UK and Europe, and when you expect to see improvements in the US?

A: Malcolm Wilson, CEO: We're seeing modest improvements in customer volumes across all regions, with the UK and Continental Europe remaining strong. North America is still uncertain, but we are seeing a lot of new business activity. Inventory levels are returning, and we expect a better holiday season this year compared to last year.

Q: Can you discuss free cash flow considerations for the second half of the year?

A: Baris Oran, CFO: Our free cash flow was $31 million in Q2, up $28 million year-over-year. We are on track to achieve our 30% to 40% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion. Our cash flow tends to be second-half weighted, and our guidance reflects that.

Q: How do you see transactional volumes trending in North America for the rest of the year?

A: Malcolm Wilson, CEO: We expect Q3 to be similar to Q2, but we anticipate a noticeable improvement in Q4 due to new business implementations and preparations for the holiday season. The North American market is still uncertain, but we see signs of improvement.

Q: Can you elaborate on the pipeline and the duration of contracts?

A: Malcolm Wilson, CEO: The average contract duration is increasing, driven by the amount of technology and automation in our solutions. This gives us a huge planning horizon and confidence in our midterm plans. Deal sizes are getting bigger, and customers are seeking to outsource more.

Q: What is driving the shift in EBITDA contribution to be more 4Q weighted?

A: Baris Oran, CFO: The shift is due to the peak period in Wincanton, higher new business wins, and easier comps in Q4. We expect higher contribution from new business wins in Q4, which will support our growth and profitability.

Q: Are you seeing any pull-forward in demand due to potential disruptions or tariffs?

A: Malcolm Wilson, CEO: We don't see the current inventory levels as a result of pull-forward. Customers are planning for a traditional holiday season, and we are seeing a return to more normalized inventory levels. Our automation and technology deployments provide added safety for our customers.

Q: How are recent wins impacting margins and start-up costs?

A: Baris Oran, CFO: The recent wins include large automated facilities, which have higher margins but also come with start-up costs. We expect these facilities to ramp up and contribute positively to our margins over time.

Q: How are investments in productivity and sales force impacting results?

A: Baris Oran, CFO: We made sizable investments in our sales teams, which were a margin drag in Q2. However, our pipeline is robust, and we expect to see the benefits of these investments in the next couple of years.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Wincanton acquisition on margins and customer contracts?

A: Baris Oran, CFO: Wincanton is an open book business, which is a temporary margin drag until we start the integration. We expect the integration process to begin in earnest from January onwards, with cost synergies being realized during the course of next year.

Q: What is the customer demand for AI deployments, and how are you planning the integration?

A: Kristine Kubacki, Chief Strategy Officer: AI deployments are up 10 times year-over-year, and we are using AI to optimize picking, manage inventory flow, and predict SKU replenishment. This improves efficiencies for our customers and enhances our growth.

