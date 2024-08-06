Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) reports a 5.4% revenue increase and completes Envato acquisition, setting the stage for future growth.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $220 million, up 5.4% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $62 million with margins of 28%.
  • Content Revenue: $170 million, down 9% versus the prior year.
  • Data, Distribution and Services Revenue: $50 million, up 129% year-over-year.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: 22% of revenue.
  • Product Development Expenses: 6% of revenue.
  • G&A Expenses: 12% of revenue, including $3.1 million of Envato transaction costs.
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion: 36%.
  • Share Repurchases: $20 million executed in the second quarter.
  • Cash Balance: $75 million.
  • Envato Acquisition: Completed on July 22, expected to contribute $75 million to 2024 revenues.
  • Credit Facility: $375 million, with $280 million drawn post-acquisition.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: $927 million to $936 million, 6% to 7% growth.
  • Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Guidance: $4.18 to $4.32 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $245 million to $248 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial) successfully completed the acquisition of Envato, which is expected to positively impact the Content business.
  • The company reported strong overall results for Q2 2024, with revenue of $220 million, representing a growth of 5.4%, and adjusted EBITDA of $62 million with margins of 28%.
  • Data, Distribution, and Services business experienced hyper growth of 129% in the second quarter.
  • Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) launched innovative GenAI 3D capabilities in partnership with NVIDIA, which promises to significantly reduce the time and expense associated with 3D model creation.
  • The company entered into a partnership with Databricks to offer Shutterstock ImageAI, enhancing their AI capabilities and product offerings.

Negative Points

  • Content revenue declined by 9% year-over-year to $170 million, with new customer acquisition in small- and medium-sized customers remaining soft.
  • The company acknowledged that getting back to year-over-year growth in the Content business is taking longer than expected.
  • Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) had to factor reduced expectations for Content growth into their guidance.
  • The company incurred $3.1 million in transaction costs associated with the Envato acquisition, impacting G&A expenses.
  • Despite strong performance in Data, Distribution, and Services, the company expects a slight step-down in the second half of the year, indicating potential volatility in revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jarrod, can you explain the expected step-down in the DDS business for the back half of the year and the recurring nature of these deals?
A: Year-to-date performance in DDS has been exceptional. We expect continued success in the back half of the year, with less than a $10 million step-down. The business remains healthy and strong, with a growing base of TAL revenue and bookings backlog. We are focused on building a sustainable business to meet our 2027 long-term targets. (Jarrod Yahes, CFO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the step-down in brand marketing for Q2 and expectations for sales and marketing spend going forward?
A: The step-down was due to a large branding campaign that ran off between Q1 and Q2. We expect sales and marketing to remain around 24% of revenue for the year. Additional spend will focus on hiring sales talent to support our data distribution and services business. (Jarrod Yahes, CFO)

Q: What's the updated plan for the content part of the business, and what are the key levers being pulled to get back to growth?
A: We are simplifying our product offerings and introducing more unlimited products, such as those from Envato. The focus is on being competitive in the marketplace from a pricing and simplification perspective. We are confident that the content business will return to growth. (Paul Hennessy, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the use cases for the 3D Gen AI product with NVIDIA and its revenue recognition?
A: The 3D Gen AI product will supercharge workflows in areas like immersive experiences and gaming. Revenue from this product will come back at a high margin, but will be shared with our contributors, consistent with our approach to other Gen AI products. (Paul Hennessy, CEO)

Q: Can you provide an update on partnerships with hyperscalers and major AI players, especially in light of the regulatory environment?
A: We have engaged with some of the world's largest companies around generative AI. The regulatory environment is emphasizing the importance of licensable AI training data. Shutterstock is at the heart of this, providing high-fidelity metadata critical for the sustainability of Gen AI products. (Paul Hennessy, CEO)

Q: How much of the revenue was non-cash for data deals in this quarter?
A: Approximately $12 million of revenue in the second quarter was received in the form of equity. (Paul Hennessy, CEO)

Q: What is driving the trend in your existing subscriber base, and what gives you confidence that trends can improve in the second half?
A: We haven't seen significant movements in churn. The decline in subscribers is partly due to the elimination of the free trial for subscriptions, leading customers to pivot to more transactional and pack products. We believe this strategy is beneficial for the long-term health of the business. (Paul Hennessy, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Envato acquisition on your content business?
A: Envato is expected to contribute $75 million to 2024 revenues and will be reported in Content revenues starting in Q3. This acquisition adds an unlimited subscription product and a complementary customer base, which will drive long-term sustainable growth for Shutterstock. (Jarrod Yahes, CFO)

Q: What are the expectations for adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA for the full year?
A: Adjusted net income per diluted share guidance is maintained at $4.18 to $4.32 per share. Adjusted EBITDA is maintained at $245 million to $248 million, despite $7.5 million of one-time M&A costs. (Jarrod Yahes, CFO)

Q: How is the company planning to deploy capital given its strong balance sheet and flexible capital structure?
A: Shutterstock has tremendous optionality around deploying capital for share repurchases, investments in organic growth, or tuck-in M&A. We are focused on driving towards our 2027 targets of $1.2 billion in revenues and $350 million in EBITDA. (Jarrod Yahes, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.