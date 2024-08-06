Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial) achieved a record adjusted operating profit margin of 22.4%, up 110 basis points from last year.

The company reported a record quarterly adjusted profit per share of $5.99, an 8% increase.

ME&T free cash flow was robust at $2.5 billion for the quarter.

Backlog increased to $28.6 billion, up $700 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Energy & Transportation segment showed strength with a 10% increase in sales to users.

Negative Points

Sales and revenues declined by 4% in the second quarter compared to last year.

Sales volume was lower than expected, impacting overall revenue.

Dealer inventory decreased by $200 million, contributing to lower sales volume.

Sales to users in Construction Industries were down 5%, with North America showing weaker-than-expected rental fleet loading.

Resource Industries saw a 15% decline in sales to users, driven by softness in articulated trucks and off-highway trucks.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you unpack the price-cost dynamics for the second half of the year?

A: For the full year, price will exceed increases in manufacturing costs. In the second half, we expect price to moderate, but we are seeing favorability in manufacturing costs, which will continue. Price will be positive in Energy & Transportation, offsetting any weakness in Construction Industries.

Q: How should we think about the E&T margin potential over the long term?

A: We are adding capacity to build large engines, which is a multi-year project. Demand for large engines and solar turbines remains strong. Margin increase reflects higher volume, better price, and better mix. There is potential for margin expansion over time, depending on mix and capacity increases.

Q: Can you elaborate on the lower-than-expected rental fleet loading in Construction Industries?

A: Dealer rental income was up for the quarter. Dealers make independent decisions about their rental fleets based on various factors, including interest rates. We remain bullish on rental opportunities and are working closely with dealers to grow their rental business.

Q: What is the outlook for Resource Industries, given the current market conditions?

A: Utilization of our equipment is high, and the number of parked trucks is low. We expect robust service activity. Customers are displaying capital discipline, but we remain bullish on mining due to the energy transition and increased commodity demand.

Q: How does the data center market impact Caterpillar's portfolio and opportunities?

A: The data center build-out creates opportunities across our business, including backup generators, power generation, and construction machinery. We also see potential in distributed power generation applications. This trend supports our products in various segments, including CI and RI.

Q: What are the expectations for dealer inventory and retail sales in the second half of the year?

A: We expect a small reduction in machine dealer inventory, primarily in Resource Industries. Retail sales are expected to be down due to lower rental fleet loading. Dealer inventory in CI is expected to be flat and within the typical range.

Q: How do you balance market share and pricing in Construction Industries?

A: PINS are important, and we make pricing decisions based on various inputs, including input costs and competitive situation. We invest in technology and services to add value for customers, which helps maintain competitiveness.

Q: What is the outlook for gas compression in Energy & Transportation?

A: We expect gas compression to be higher in 2024 compared to 2023, despite some softening in the second half. We have a strong backlog in large engines and gas turbines, supporting our positive outlook for E&T.

Q: Can you provide more color on the backlog dynamics in Construction Industries?

A: We had a high level of orders in CI in the second quarter of 2023 due to a dealer inventory build. The backlog reflects good availability, and we expect it to remain within the typical range of three months.

Q: What are the drivers behind the strength in Latin America and the outlook for EAME?

A: Brazil was strong, contributing to the growth in Latin America. Europe remains weak, but there are signs of improvement. Our assumption is that Europe will not pick up quickly for the remainder of the year.

