Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

JLL's resilient business lines showed strong performance, contributing to increased profitability.

Global office leasing volumes increased by 10% year over year, with notable improvements in the US and Europe.

Transactional revenues increased by 5% in the quarter, led by growth in leasing and investment sales.

The company achieved a 12% increase in revenue to $5.6 billion, driven by growth in workplace and project management.

Free cash flow increased by 19% to $236 million, reflecting improved business performance and efficient working capital management.

Negative Points

Global commercial real estate investment was down 1% year over year, with a 3% decline in the US.

The global vacancy rate for office spaces increased to 16.6%, indicating ongoing challenges in the office leasing market.

Industrial leasing activity remained subdued as occupiers are cautious about committing to new deals.

JLL Technologies experienced a 7% decline in revenue due to lower bookings and client project delays.

LaSalle's revenue decreased by 27%, primarily due to a decline in incentive fee activity and ongoing valuation declines in assets under management.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Christian, can you provide more detail on the potential pickup in larger deals in capital markets? Are you more exposed to larger deal activity than your peers?

A: Yes, we are seeing a significant increase in large transactions, especially in the living sector. The overall cost of capital is now very close to where it needs to be, which should lead to more deals in the second quarter. We are indeed very focused on large transactions and will particularly benefit from this trend. — Christian Ulbrich, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Karen, can you give more context on the loan repurchase and its impact on capital markets profit? How much risk is there of additional one-off items like this?

A: The loan repurchase involved a $74 million loan sold to Fannie Mae in 2019, which was subject to fraud. The estimated loss was $18 million. There are a few other loans under monitoring for fraud, but they are smaller in nature and represent less than half of 1% of our overall Fannie and Freddie portfolio. — Karen Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

Q: How should we think about the margin improvement in capital markets this year, especially after adjusting for the $18 million loan repurchase?

A: The incremental margin of the capital markets business is relatively high. If the encouraging signs continue, we expect further margin improvement for the rest of the year. — Christian Ulbrich, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Can you provide more details on the margin improvement in work dynamics, excluding pass-throughs?

A: Three factors contributed to margin improvement: lapping the wins that increased revenue, cost reduction actions taken in the second half of last year, and the timing of incentive accruals. These factors will unwind in the second half of the year. — Karen Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Given the potential for a recession, how would JLL's business performance be impacted if a hard landing scenario occurs?

A: An economic decline would affect our leasing and project management business, but a rapid interest rate decline would help our capital markets business. Overall, our guidance for the second half of the year already reflects these dynamics. — Christian Ulbrich, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: How are you thinking about capital allocation given the positive free cash flow?

A: Our priorities are to reinvest in our business for growth, reduce leverage levels, evaluate M&A opportunities, and repurchase shares to offset stock compensation dilution. — Karen Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Can you provide an update on JLL Technologies and any anticipated write-downs?

A: We see a reversing trend with growing interest in PropTech companies. There are no major concerns or red flags regarding further write-downs at this moment. — Christian Ulbrich, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: How did JLL gain share in investment sales in the US, and what investments in teams or geographies are driving this?

A: We retained our client-facing team during the downturn, which is now paying off. We also see a trend towards larger transactions and believe our technology platform gives us an edge. We don't need further additions to the team for this year. — Christian Ulbrich, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Can you discuss the softer leasing in industrial and when you expect it to improve?

A: Leasing activity is normalizing to pre-COVID levels due to economic uncertainty. However, the secular trends in industrial remain strong, with positive demand and a vacancy rate of 6.6%. We expect some near-term softness but continued strength in the medium to long term. — Karen Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

