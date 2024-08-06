Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO, Financial) reported strong leasing activity, particularly at PENN 2, with more than two-thirds of recent vacancies already spoken for.

The company completed a significant transaction with Bloomberg, renewing and extending 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue for 16 years.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced the sale of its portion of UNIQLO's Fifth Avenue flagship for $350 million, which will enhance liquidity and reduce leverage.

The company has a robust pipeline of 2.6 million square feet in leasing negotiations, indicating strong future leasing prospects.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has strong liquidity of $2.7 billion, including $1.1 billion in cash and restricted cash, and $1.6 billion undrawn under revolving credit facilities.

Negative Points

Second quarter comparable FFO as adjusted was $0.57 per share, down from $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company expects 2024 comparable FFO to be down from 2023 due to higher projected net interest expense and the temporary impact of known vacancies.

Concessions in the leasing market remain stubbornly high, although they have stabilized.

The occupancy rate is expected to trend down in the next quarter due to a significant tenant vacating 770 Broadway.

The cost of construction financing and lack of availability make it difficult to build new projects, including the former Hotel Penn site.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Steve, you mentioned a significant transaction at 770 Broadway. Can you provide more details?

A: Steven Roth, CEO: Unfortunately, I can't provide more details due to a confidentiality agreement. It's an important transaction currently in process.

Q: Can you elaborate on the tenant interest at PENN 2?

A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: We have strong interest from various sectors including technology, fashion, financial, legal, academic, and media. The activity is robust with tenants vying for space in both the podium and tower.

Q: What is the earnings impact of the UNIQLO sale?

A: Michael Franco, EVP - Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets: The proceeds will repay our preferred equity. The transaction is expected to be at least earnings neutral and potentially accretive, depending on how we redeploy the cash.

Q: Can you provide an update on the leasing activity at 555 California Street?

A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: We completed a 10-year lease renewal with Jones Day for 62,000 square feet and are finalizing a 46,000 square foot renewal expansion with a financial services tenant. The building remains insulated from broader market challenges.

Q: What are your plans for the $450 million of unsecured debt maturing in January 2025?

A: Michael Franco, EVP - Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets: Our plan is to pay it off using our significant cash reserves. We are also monitoring the financing markets for potential opportunities.

Q: How are concessions trending in the leasing market?

A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: Concessions have stabilized but remain high. However, we are seeing higher rents in certain properties and submarkets, which is a positive sign.

Q: What is the outlook for taxable income and distributions given recent dispositions?

A: Michael Franco, EVP - Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets: It's still uncertain and depends on the finalization of transactions and other factors. We will have a better sense as the year progresses.

Q: Can you comment on the potential for share repurchases?

A: Steven Roth, CEO: While we see incredible value in our shares, our current capital allocation priorities do not include share repurchases. The program is currently dormant.

Q: How is the expanded broker team contributing to leasing at the PENN District?

A: Steve Borenstein, EVP - Corporate Counsel: The addition of Cushman & Wakefield has strengthened our outreach and contributed positively to our leasing efforts.

Q: Can you provide more details on the leasing pipeline for PENN 2?

A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: The pipeline is strong with a mix of tenants from various sectors. The interest is driven by the quality of the product and the new streetscapes in the district.

