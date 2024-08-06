Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Leasing Activity and Strategic Transactions

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) reports robust leasing activity and significant transactions, despite a dip in comparable FFO.

Summary
  • FFO (Funds From Operations): $0.76 per share, excluding $0.19 of noncomparable items.
  • Comparable FFO as Adjusted: $0.57 per share, down from $0.72 per share in the previous year's second quarter.
  • Revenue from Bloomberg Renewal: 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue.
  • Sale of UNIQLO's Fifth Avenue Flagship: $350 million, expected to close in Q1 2025.
  • Leasing Activity: 1.6 million square feet leased in the first two quarters at an average rent of $130 per square foot.
  • Leases at PENN 1: 123,000 square feet at an average starting rent of $95 per square foot.
  • Leases at 280 Park: 225,000 square feet at an average starting rent of $124 per square foot.
  • Liquidity: $2.7 billion, including $1.1 billion in cash and restricted cash and $1.6 billion undrawn under revolving credit facilities.
Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Vornado Realty Trust (VNO, Financial) reported strong leasing activity, particularly at PENN 2, with more than two-thirds of recent vacancies already spoken for.
  • The company completed a significant transaction with Bloomberg, renewing and extending 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue for 16 years.
  • Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced the sale of its portion of UNIQLO's Fifth Avenue flagship for $350 million, which will enhance liquidity and reduce leverage.
  • The company has a robust pipeline of 2.6 million square feet in leasing negotiations, indicating strong future leasing prospects.
  • Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has strong liquidity of $2.7 billion, including $1.1 billion in cash and restricted cash, and $1.6 billion undrawn under revolving credit facilities.

Negative Points

  • Second quarter comparable FFO as adjusted was $0.57 per share, down from $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • The company expects 2024 comparable FFO to be down from 2023 due to higher projected net interest expense and the temporary impact of known vacancies.
  • Concessions in the leasing market remain stubbornly high, although they have stabilized.
  • The occupancy rate is expected to trend down in the next quarter due to a significant tenant vacating 770 Broadway.
  • The cost of construction financing and lack of availability make it difficult to build new projects, including the former Hotel Penn site.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Steve, you mentioned a significant transaction at 770 Broadway. Can you provide more details?
A: Steven Roth, CEO: Unfortunately, I can't provide more details due to a confidentiality agreement. It's an important transaction currently in process.

Q: Can you elaborate on the tenant interest at PENN 2?
A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: We have strong interest from various sectors including technology, fashion, financial, legal, academic, and media. The activity is robust with tenants vying for space in both the podium and tower.

Q: What is the earnings impact of the UNIQLO sale?
A: Michael Franco, EVP - Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets: The proceeds will repay our preferred equity. The transaction is expected to be at least earnings neutral and potentially accretive, depending on how we redeploy the cash.

Q: Can you provide an update on the leasing activity at 555 California Street?
A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: We completed a 10-year lease renewal with Jones Day for 62,000 square feet and are finalizing a 46,000 square foot renewal expansion with a financial services tenant. The building remains insulated from broader market challenges.

Q: What are your plans for the $450 million of unsecured debt maturing in January 2025?
A: Michael Franco, EVP - Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets: Our plan is to pay it off using our significant cash reserves. We are also monitoring the financing markets for potential opportunities.

Q: How are concessions trending in the leasing market?
A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: Concessions have stabilized but remain high. However, we are seeing higher rents in certain properties and submarkets, which is a positive sign.

Q: What is the outlook for taxable income and distributions given recent dispositions?
A: Michael Franco, EVP - Co-Head of Acquisitions and Capital Markets: It's still uncertain and depends on the finalization of transactions and other factors. We will have a better sense as the year progresses.

Q: Can you comment on the potential for share repurchases?
A: Steven Roth, CEO: While we see incredible value in our shares, our current capital allocation priorities do not include share repurchases. The program is currently dormant.

Q: How is the expanded broker team contributing to leasing at the PENN District?
A: Steve Borenstein, EVP - Corporate Counsel: The addition of Cushman & Wakefield has strengthened our outreach and contributed positively to our leasing efforts.

Q: Can you provide more details on the leasing pipeline for PENN 2?
A: Glen Weiss, EVP - Office Leasing: The pipeline is strong with a mix of tenants from various sectors. The interest is driven by the quality of the product and the new streetscapes in the district.

Survey

