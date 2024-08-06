Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sequential 6% improvement in revenues and a 10% improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Record $30 million in product sales from the industrial solutions business.

Strong performance in the industrial solutions segment with a 36% quarter-over-quarter and 39% year-over-year revenue improvement.

Generated $22 million in free cash flow, reducing net leverage to 0.3 times adjusted EBITDA.

Continued investment in the growth of the matting fleet, particularly in the UK, to capitalize on infrastructure project activity.

Negative Points

Project delays due to permitting issues impacting rental revenues.

Service revenues pulled back due to rental project mix and delays.

Fluids systems segment faced a 37% sequential revenue decrease in Canada due to seasonality.

US operations in the fluids segment saw a 46% year-over-year revenue decline due to market softness and lower market share.

SG&A expenses increased due to costs related to the fluid sale and elevated credit loss charges in the international fluid systems business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You had an all-time record in product sales. Can you talk about that? Was it one or two large projects or more balanced? How sustainable is this dynamic moving forward?

A: The actual sale was concentrated in a large customer during the quarter, which is positive as this customer has traditionally operated a timber mat fleet. This shift to composite mats speaks to the sustainability of this trend.

Q: You mentioned permitting and supply chain issues. Are you seeing any improvement? How might changes in the political landscape impact this?

A: The time from project close to commencement is elongating slightly year-over-year. Our pipeline continues to build, and we are seeing more quoting activity. We haven't seen any impact from the political situation yet.

Q: The services component within the rental segment looks like it will be under pressure. Can you clarify this dynamic?

A: It's not under pressure. Last year, we undertook projects with high service elements, which didn't yield the expected rental revenue. We've deprioritized such projects and are focusing on growing our rental footprint and converting the market from timber to composite mats.

Q: Regarding the $1.6 million in expenses related to the fluid systems transaction, is this a one-time expense or will it recur quarterly until the sale is completed?

A: These costs will continue until we resolve the process, as they involve consultants, lawyers, tax advisers, and bankers.

Q: Of the $30 million to $35 million CapEx allocated toward the rental business, how much has been spent? Are you considering increasing this number given the positive visibility?

A: Close to $19 million has been spent in the first half, with over $17 million going into the mat fleet. We are holding with the $30 million to $35 million range but will adjust based on mid and long-term views.

Q: How do you view sales growth in mats over the next 12 months in terms of market growth versus net share gain versus wood to mat conversion?

A: We see the market growing at 8% to 10% from a CapEx spend perspective. If our sales keep pace with this, we're matching market growth. Anything beyond that indicates we're taking share from traditional timber products.

Q: Can you quantify the working capital within the fluids business today?

A: Working capital is about $160 million at the end of the second quarter.

Q: How has your view on 2025 across the utility space changed over the last three months, if at all?

A: Despite some project delays, our view on 2025 remains robust. We are seeing solid forward quoting activity and dialogue with customers.

Q: Did we understand correctly that the mat sale of roughly $30 million was primarily to one customer that has historically used wood mats?

A: Yes, that's correct.

Q: How did you increase fluid operating margins on a revenue drop?

A: The sequential comparison is driven by Canada seasonality. Year-over-year, improved international pricing and continued cost actions in the US helped offset the decline in volume.

