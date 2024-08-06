Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 Illumina earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Salli Schwartz, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Salli Schwartz - Illumina Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations
Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. During the call today, we will review the financial results we released after the close of market and offer commentary on our commercial and regulatory activity, after which we will host a question and answer session.
Our earnings release can be found in the investor relations section of our website at illumina.com. Providing prepared remarks for Illumina today will be Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer; and Ankur Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer.
Jacob will provide an update on the state of Illumina's business, and Ankur will review our financial results for Core Illumina. As a reminder, we divested
Q2 2024 Illumina Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...