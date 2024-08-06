Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Positive Financial Outlook

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) reports a 30% revenue increase and significant improvements in profitability for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $195.9 million, a 30% increase compared to Q2 2023.
  • US Revenue: $187.8 million, a 30% increase year-over-year.
  • International Revenue: $8.1 million, a 27% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 84.8%, up from 83.9% in the prior year period.
  • Operating Expenses: $160.9 million, a 12% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $5.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $16.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $9.8 million, compared to a net loss of $12 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income Per Share: $0.32, compared to a net loss of $0.41 in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $466 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Increased to $788 million to $798 million, representing 26% to 28% growth over 2023.
  • 2024 Gross Margin Guidance: Expected to be in the range of 83% to 85%.
  • 2024 Diluted Net Income Guidance: $0.60 to $0.80 per share.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: $150 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP, Financial) reported a 30% increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $195.9 million compared to the same period in 2023.
  • The company has expanded its market presence with 81 new implanting centers in the US and 12 new US sales territories.
  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) achieved EU MDR certification in Europe, including full-body MRI compatibility, which is a significant milestone.
  • The company received FDA approval for the Inspire V neurostimulation system, which is expected to reduce surgical times and production costs.
  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) announced a $150 million share repurchase authorization, the first in the company's history, reflecting confidence in its financial performance and long-term outlook.

Negative Points

  • Despite the strong revenue growth, the company faces challenges with maintaining consistent quarterly performance, as noted by analysts.
  • Operating expenses increased by 12% year-over-year, primarily due to the expansion of the sales organization and increased general corporate costs.
  • There is a potential risk of disruption or an air pocket in patient flow as patients on GLP-1 therapy may wait to see if their apnea resolves before opting for Inspire therapy.
  • The company deactivated 12 centers in Q2 2024, which could indicate challenges in maintaining active and productive centers.
  • There is uncertainty around the pricing strategy for the Inspire V system, and the company has not yet determined whether there will be a price increase.

Q & A Highlights

Q&A Highlights from Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Coming off a great quarter, was there any catch-up or recouped procedures from the first quarter? How do we think about the go-forward on a fundamental basis?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We believe we had a strong Q1 that set the right momentum going forward, which was demonstrated in Q2. We have resolved prior authorization challenges and have confidence moving forward, hence the significant increase in our revenue guide.

Q: The profitability was impressive. How do we think about where the rest of the savings are coming from?
A: Rick Buchholz, CFO: We are getting operating leverage from our business model. DTC investments are yielding savings, and R&D expenses were down from a year ago. We are seeing savings from a more targeted approach and operational readiness for Inspire V.

Q: Should we think about US utilization increasing sequentially every quarter?
A: Rick Buchholz, CFO: Our aspiration is to increase utilization sequentially and year over year. We have confidence in our outlook for the rest of the year, driven by strong patient demand and operational improvements.

Q: Can you provide more granularity on the US commercial launch of Inspire V?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We received FDA approval for Inspire V and are focused on operational readiness. A soft launch will occur in a few centers to ensure positive experience with the device, with a full launch planned for 2025.

Q: How are you progressing with the predictor study and payer discussions?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We are focused on low BMI patients and have had positive discussions with payers. Some payers have already updated their policies to remove the DISE requirement. We continue to work with payers to improve patient access to Inspire therapy.

Q: What is the impact of GLP-1 therapies on Inspire's market opportunity?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We believe GLP-1s are complementary to Inspire therapy. We have seen evidence of patients on GLP-1s receiving Inspire therapy, and we continue to communicate with physicians to take advantage of these therapies.

Q: Can you provide an update on the current backlog of patients waiting for an Inspire implant?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: The time from contacting our call center to receiving an implant is about six months. We are working to reduce this time by increasing capacity and improving efficiencies.

Q: How quickly can you move across the 1,300 centers for Inspire V training?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: Training is relatively straightforward, and we can efficiently move through the process. The greater challenge is working through contractual updates with all centers.

Q: How do you feel about your business and growth drivers in 2025?
A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We are very excited about our future prospects. With limited penetration in our target market, we see profitable growth for years to come. We continue to invest heavily in our growth and technology.

Q: Can you provide more details on the gross margin and OpEx control?
A: Rick Buchholz, CFO: We expect full-year gross margin to be in the range of 83% to 85%. We are making targeted investments in R&D and our commercial organization to drive top-line growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.