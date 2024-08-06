Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP, Financial) reported a 30% increase in revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $195.9 million compared to the same period in 2023.

The company has expanded its market presence with 81 new implanting centers in the US and 12 new US sales territories.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) achieved EU MDR certification in Europe, including full-body MRI compatibility, which is a significant milestone.

The company received FDA approval for the Inspire V neurostimulation system, which is expected to reduce surgical times and production costs.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) announced a $150 million share repurchase authorization, the first in the company's history, reflecting confidence in its financial performance and long-term outlook.

Negative Points

Despite the strong revenue growth, the company faces challenges with maintaining consistent quarterly performance, as noted by analysts.

Operating expenses increased by 12% year-over-year, primarily due to the expansion of the sales organization and increased general corporate costs.

There is a potential risk of disruption or an air pocket in patient flow as patients on GLP-1 therapy may wait to see if their apnea resolves before opting for Inspire therapy.

The company deactivated 12 centers in Q2 2024, which could indicate challenges in maintaining active and productive centers.

There is uncertainty around the pricing strategy for the Inspire V system, and the company has not yet determined whether there will be a price increase.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Coming off a great quarter, was there any catch-up or recouped procedures from the first quarter? How do we think about the go-forward on a fundamental basis?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We believe we had a strong Q1 that set the right momentum going forward, which was demonstrated in Q2. We have resolved prior authorization challenges and have confidence moving forward, hence the significant increase in our revenue guide.

Q: The profitability was impressive. How do we think about where the rest of the savings are coming from?

A: Rick Buchholz, CFO: We are getting operating leverage from our business model. DTC investments are yielding savings, and R&D expenses were down from a year ago. We are seeing savings from a more targeted approach and operational readiness for Inspire V.

Q: Should we think about US utilization increasing sequentially every quarter?

A: Rick Buchholz, CFO: Our aspiration is to increase utilization sequentially and year over year. We have confidence in our outlook for the rest of the year, driven by strong patient demand and operational improvements.

Q: Can you provide more granularity on the US commercial launch of Inspire V?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We received FDA approval for Inspire V and are focused on operational readiness. A soft launch will occur in a few centers to ensure positive experience with the device, with a full launch planned for 2025.

Q: How are you progressing with the predictor study and payer discussions?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We are focused on low BMI patients and have had positive discussions with payers. Some payers have already updated their policies to remove the DISE requirement. We continue to work with payers to improve patient access to Inspire therapy.

Q: What is the impact of GLP-1 therapies on Inspire's market opportunity?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We believe GLP-1s are complementary to Inspire therapy. We have seen evidence of patients on GLP-1s receiving Inspire therapy, and we continue to communicate with physicians to take advantage of these therapies.

Q: Can you provide an update on the current backlog of patients waiting for an Inspire implant?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: The time from contacting our call center to receiving an implant is about six months. We are working to reduce this time by increasing capacity and improving efficiencies.

Q: How quickly can you move across the 1,300 centers for Inspire V training?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: Training is relatively straightforward, and we can efficiently move through the process. The greater challenge is working through contractual updates with all centers.

Q: How do you feel about your business and growth drivers in 2025?

A: Tim Herbert, CEO: We are very excited about our future prospects. With limited penetration in our target market, we see profitable growth for years to come. We continue to invest heavily in our growth and technology.

Q: Can you provide more details on the gross margin and OpEx control?

A: Rick Buchholz, CFO: We expect full-year gross margin to be in the range of 83% to 85%. We are making targeted investments in R&D and our commercial organization to drive top-line growth.

