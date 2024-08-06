NCC Ltd (BOM:500294) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising Debt

NCC Ltd (BOM:500294) reports a 23% YoY increase in standalone revenue, but faces challenges with rising debt and trade receivables.

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue (Standalone): INR 4,747 crores, 23% higher YoY.
  • EBITDA (Standalone): INR 439 crores, up from INR 380 crores YoY.
  • PAT (Standalone): INR 200.74 crores, up from INR 162 crores YoY, a 24% increase.
  • Revenue (Consolidated): INR 5,558 crores, 26% higher YoY.
  • EBITDA (Consolidated): INR 478 crores, up from INR 409 crores YoY, a 21% increase.
  • PAT (Consolidated): INR 210 crores, up from INR 173.54 crores YoY, a 21% increase.
  • Order Book: INR 52,626 crores as of end of June '24.
  • EBITDA Margin: 9.3% in Q1, with a guidance range of 9.5% to 10% for the year.
  • Debt: Increased by INR 814 crores to INR 1,819 crores as of June 30, '24.
  • Finance Costs: Gross finance cost at INR 153 crores, net finance cost at INR 132 crores, 2.8% of revenue.
  • Trade Receivables: INR 3,654 crores, up from INR 3,063 crores YoY.
  • Unbilled Revenue: INR 4,719 crores, up from INR 3,859 crores in March '24.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • NCC Ltd (BOM:500294, Financial) achieved a 23% increase in turnover at the standalone level, reaching INR4,747 crores compared to the same quarter last year.
  • The company reported a 24% increase in PAT, with INR200.74 crores in Q1 FY25 compared to INR162 crores in Q1 FY24.
  • EBITDA margins stood at 9.3% for Q1 FY25, with expectations to reach 9.5% for the full year.
  • The order book remains strong at INR52,626 crores as of June 2024, with a healthy prospective pipeline of projects worth close to INR2 lakh crore.
  • NCC Ltd (BOM:500294) has received significant allocations for infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, providing growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • The company's debt increased by INR814 crores from March 2024 to June 2024, reaching INR1,819 crores.
  • Trade receivables increased to INR3,654 crores as of June 2024, up from INR3,063 crores the previous year.
  • The debtors' collection period increased to 86 days in June 2024, compared to 57 days in March 2024.
  • Pending payments from Andhra Pradesh projects remain a concern, with INR300 crores expected to materialize in the coming weeks.
  • The company faces uncertainties in the billing process and payment releases due to elections and government changes, impacting cash flow and debt levels.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you think the old projects can be revived meaningfully with the new government in Andhra Pradesh?
A: There are three parts to the AP projects. Some orders were canceled in 2019, some were abandoned but not canceled, and some continued. The Capital City projects are still in force, and the government has asked us to restart these works. We estimate about INR5,000 crores worth of orders may restart, but further clarity is needed.

Q: How do you view the order prospects for the rest of the year, given a soft Q1 in terms of order inflow?
A: We have a strong order pipeline and expect to achieve our guidance for the first half of the year. We are confident in meeting our full-year guidance for order booking.

Q: Is there a possibility that the 15% revenue growth guidance for this year could increase to 18-20%?
A: Based on the progress in the first quarter, there are chances for higher growth. However, the third and fourth quarters' performance will depend on new orders secured in FY24-25.

Q: What is the status of pending payments for projects in Andhra Pradesh?
A: Pending payments for Capital City projects are about INR150 crores, and for running projects, about INR350-400 crores. We expect nearly INR300 crores to materialize in a couple of weeks.

Q: What is the outlook for the Jal Jeevan Mission and Smart Meter projects?
A: We have completed 60% of the Jal Jeevan projects and expect to complete 95% by March '25. For the Smart Meter project in Bihar, 80,000 meters have been supplied, and 65,000 installed. The Maharashtra project is progressing slowly due to client priorities and upcoming elections.

Q: What is the current debt level, and what is the target by the end of FY25?
A: The debt as of June 30, '24, is INR1,819 crores. We plan to reduce it to INR500 crores by the end of FY25.

Q: What is the status of the Dhaka settlement payment?
A: We have paid the second installment of INR45 crores due in June, and the final installment is due in December.

Q: Are there any updates on finding a partner for the Smart Meter business?
A: Discussions with potential investors are ongoing. We will finalize a partner as the project pace picks up.

Q: What is the order inflow guidance for this year, and does it include any orders from Andhra Pradesh?
A: The guidance is INR20,000 crores to INR22,000 crores, excluding any potential orders from Andhra Pradesh. Any orders from AP would be a positive surprise.

Q: What is the status of the pending real estate payments for the land sold in Vizag?
A: The pending equity payment is INR33 crores, expected in the next couple of months. The loan amount of INR377 crores is expected over the next two years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.