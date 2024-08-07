Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.23 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $814 Million

Record Sales and Earnings in Siding Segment Drive Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $814 million, up by 33% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $797.26 million.
  • Net Income: $160 million, an increase of $181 million compared to the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.23 per share, an increase of $2.51 per share year-over-year.
  • Siding Net Sales: Increased by 30% to $415 million, driven by 22% higher volumes and 6% higher prices.
  • OSB Net Sales: Increased by 53% to $351 million, driven by 35% higher prices and 18% higher volumes.
  • Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $212 million, an increase of $124 million year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: $102 million spent to repurchase 1.2 million shares, with 71 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Louisiana-Pacific, a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, reported significant growth across its key segments, driven by strong demand in the North American housing market and strategic international operations in Brazil and Chile.

Key Financial Highlights

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics for Q2 2024:

  • Net sales increased by 33% year-over-year to $814 million, surpassing the estimated revenue of $797.26 million.
  • Net income rose to $160 million, a substantial increase of $181 million from the previous year.
  • Earnings per diluted share were $2.23, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.88.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $229 million, up by $135 million year-over-year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities was $212 million, an increase of $124 million.

1821132049134809088.png

Segment Performance

Louisiana-Pacific's performance was bolstered by impressive results in its Siding and Oriented Strand Board (OSB) segments.

Segment Net Sales (Q2 2024) Net Sales (Q2 2023) % Change Adjusted EBITDA (Q2 2024) Adjusted EBITDA (Q2 2023) % Change
Siding $415 million $320 million 30% $105 million $59 million 78%
OSB $351 million $229 million 53% $125 million $37 million 239%

Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder returns and strategic investments:

  • Repurchased 1.2 million shares for $102 million, with 71 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024.
  • Invested $36 million in capital expenditures.
  • Paid $19 million in cash dividends and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.
  • Total liquidity stood at $867 million.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) provided the following guidance for Q3 2024 and the full year:

Metric Q3 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance
Siding Net Sales Growth 16% to 18% 14% to 16%
Siding Adjusted EBITDA $95 million to $105 million $355 million to $375 million
OSB Adjusted EBITDA $10 million to $20 million $225 million to $245 million
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $105 million to $125 million $580 million to $620 million

Conclusion

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by record sales and earnings in its Siding segment and significant growth in OSB. The company's strategic focus on high-performance building products and its exposure to the robust North American housing market have positioned it well for continued success. Investors and value seekers may find Louisiana-Pacific's solid financial health and growth prospects appealing.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Louisiana-Pacific Corp for further details.

