Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.14, Revenue of $158.4 Million

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $158.4 million, a decrease of 2.8% compared to $162.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Brokerage Commissions: $135.4 million, down 3.5% from $140.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Loss: $5.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.4 million, a significant improvement from $(1.1) million in Q2 2023.
  • Financing Fees: $18.3 million, an increase of 2.2% from $17.9 million in the prior year.
  • Operating Expenses: $166.4 million, down from $173.5 million in Q2 2023, driven by reductions in cost of services and SG&A expenses.
  • Dividend Declaration: Semi-annual regular dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 4, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Marcus & Millichap Inc is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company generates revenues by collecting fees on the sale and financing of commercial properties, including commissions and loan placement fees.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Marcus & Millichap Inc reported total revenue of $158.4 million, a 2.8% decrease from $162.9 million in the same period last year. Brokerage commissions also saw a decline, falling to $135.4 million from $140.3 million. The company faced ongoing market disruptions driven by high interest rates and constrained lending, which led to a 4.9% decrease in total sales volume.

1821132513909829632.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Marcus & Millichap Inc achieved a notable improvement in its net loss, which narrowed to $5.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also improved to $1.4 million from $(1.1) million in the prior year.

“We are encouraged by the progress in the second quarter, with sequential improvement in our results compared to the first quarter. Our brokerage transaction volume increased 27%, reflecting more realistic pricing, opportunistic capital gradually re-entering the market and internal initiatives to increase business,” stated Hessam Nadji, Marcus & Millichap’s president and chief executive officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $158.4 million $162.9 million
Brokerage Commissions $135.4 million $140.3 million
Financing Fees $18.3 million $17.9 million
Net Loss $(5.5) million $(8.7) million
Adjusted EBITDA $1.4 million $(1.1) million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Marcus & Millichap Inc reported total assets of $825.4 million, down from $878.4 million at the end of 2023. The company maintained a strong cash position with $162.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Total liabilities decreased to $198.8 million from $233.1 million at the end of 2023, reflecting a reduction in deferred compensation and commissions.

Key Metrics and Market Segments

In the second quarter, the Private Client Market segment saw a revenue decrease of 11.9% to $84.8 million, while the Middle Market and Larger Transaction Market segments experienced a combined revenue increase of 14.8% to $45.3 million. Financing fees increased by 2.2% to $18.3 million, driven by an 11.0% increase in total financing volume.

Analysis and Outlook

Marcus & Millichap Inc's performance in the second quarter reflects the broader challenges in the commercial real estate market, including high interest rates and constrained lending. However, the company's ability to narrow its net loss and improve adjusted EBITDA indicates resilience and effective cost management. The improvement in brokerage transaction volume and financing fees suggests a gradual recovery in market activity.

“The market still faces uncertainty related to the prospects of a soft landing and the Fed’s balancing act. However, we believe lower interest rates and pent-up buyer demand with record capital still on the sideline bode well for healthier sales and financing volumes ahead,” added Hessam Nadji.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Marcus & Millichap Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.