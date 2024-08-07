Townsquare Media Inc Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS Loss of $3.26, Revenue at $118.2 Million, Slightly Above Estimates

Q2 Performance in Line with Guidance Despite Year-over-Year Declines

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $118.2 million, a decrease of 2.5% year-over-year, but slightly above the analyst estimate of $117.85 million.
  • Net Loss: $48.9 million, significantly higher than the net loss of $2.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $3.26 per share, compared to a loss of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $26.2 million, a decrease of 8.3% year-over-year.
  • Digital Revenue: Digital advertising net revenue increased by 1.0% year-over-year, while Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue decreased by 12.9%.
  • Debt and Equity Repurchase: Repurchased $14 million of debt and $22 million of equity in the first half of 2024.
  • Dividend Announcement: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.1975 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of approximately 7%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Townsquare Media Inc is a diversified media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising, with the majority of revenue generated from the Broadcasting Advertising segment.

1821133274697854976.png

Q2 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Townsquare Media Inc reported a net revenue of $118.2 million, a 2.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. This decline was primarily driven by a 12.9% decrease in Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions revenue and a 0.2% decrease in Broadcast Advertising revenue. However, Digital Advertising revenue saw a modest increase of 1.0% year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of $48.9 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than the $2.7 million net loss reported in Q2 2023. This increase was largely due to non-cash impairment charges and a higher income tax provision. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8.3% year-over-year to $26.2 million.

Segment Performance

Despite the overall revenue decline, Townsquare Media Inc saw stabilizing trends across its segments:

  • Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions: Revenue decreased by 12.9% year-over-year, but the segment returned to sequential revenue growth each month of the quarter.
  • Digital Advertising: Revenue increased by 1.0% year-over-year, continuing its growth trajectory.
  • Broadcast Advertising: Revenue was approximately flat compared to the prior year, showing improvement from first-quarter declines.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Townsquare Media Inc repurchased $14 million of debt and $22 million of equity in the first half of 2024, demonstrating strong cash flow and financial flexibility. The company also maintained a strong cash balance of $29 million at the end of Q2. However, the significant net loss and revenue declines in key segments pose challenges that the company needs to address moving forward.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Key metrics from the income statement and balance sheet include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $118.2 million $121.2 million
Net Loss $48.9 million $2.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $26.2 million $28.6 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $28.5 million $61.0 million
Total Liabilities $643.8 million $642.1 million

Analysis and Outlook

Townsquare Media Inc's Q2 performance reflects a mixed bag of sequential improvements and year-over-year declines. The company's focus on digital growth and local markets has shown positive trends, particularly in the Digital Advertising segment. However, the significant net loss and revenue declines in Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions highlight areas that need strategic attention.

Looking ahead, Townsquare Media Inc has provided guidance for Q3 2024, expecting net revenue between $114 million and $116 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $25 million and $27 million. For the full year 2024, net revenue is expected to be between $440 million and $455 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $105 million.

For more detailed insights and the complete earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Townsquare Media Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.