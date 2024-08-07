Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.18, Revenue Hits $1.942 Billion, Meets Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong International Performance

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.942 billion, up 3.9% year-over-year, met analyst estimates of $1.941 billion.
  • Net Earnings: $242.8 million for the second quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.18 for the second quarter.
  • Geographic Sales: U.S. sales increased by 3.5%, while international sales grew by 4.4%.
  • Product Category Performance: Knee sales rose by 3.9%, and Hip sales increased by 0.4%.
  • Updated Guidance: Full-year 2024 revenue growth adjusted to 4.0%-5.0% due to currency expectations, reaffirming constant currency revenue growth of 5.0%-6.0%.
On August 7, 2024, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leader in orthopedic reconstructive implants and surgical equipment, reported net sales of $1.942 billion, marking a 3.9% increase from the prior year and a 5.6% increase on a constant currency basis. Net earnings for the quarter were $242.8 million, with adjusted net earnings reaching $415.0 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.18, while adjusted diluted EPS was $2.01, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.96.

Company Overview

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants and surgical equipment. The company holds a leading market share in the United States, Europe, and Japan, primarily through its acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015. Approximately two-thirds of its revenue comes from large joint sales, with the remainder from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. In 2022, Zimmer Biomet spun out its dental and spine businesses.

Performance and Challenges

Zimmer Biomet's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by strong customer demand and the robust performance of its international business. The company reported net sales of $1.942 billion, a 3.9% increase from the previous year. On a constant currency basis, net sales grew by 5.6%. The company's adjusted diluted EPS of $2.01 significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.96, reflecting strong operational execution and cost management.

“We delivered a strong Q2 – beating our expectations on both the top and bottom line, driven by customer demand for our suite of diversified products and solutions, as well as the strength and breadth of our international business,” said Ivan Tornos, Zimmer Biomet’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Zimmer Biomet's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported net earnings of $242.8 million and adjusted net earnings of $415.0 million. Diluted EPS was $1.18, while adjusted diluted EPS was $2.01. These results highlight the company's ability to generate strong earnings and manage costs effectively, which is crucial in the highly competitive Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Key Financial Metrics

The following table summarizes key financial metrics for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $1.942 billion $1.868 billion 3.9%
Net Earnings $242.8 million $233.6 million 3.9%
Adjusted Net Earnings $415.0 million $400.0 million 3.8%
Diluted EPS $1.18 $1.14 3.5%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.01 $1.95 3.1%

Geographic and Product Category Sales

Zimmer Biomet's sales performance varied across different geographies and product categories. In the United States, net sales increased by 3.5% to $1.106 billion, while international sales grew by 4.4% to $835.8 million. The company's knee and hip product categories showed mixed results, with knee sales increasing by 3.9% and hip sales growing by 0.4%. The Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial, and Thoracic (S.E.T.) category saw a 6.1% increase in sales.

Financial Guidance

Zimmer Biomet updated its full-year 2024 financial guidance, adjusting for expected foreign currency exchange impacts. The company now expects reported revenue growth of 4.0% to 5.0%, down from the previous guidance of 4.5% to 5.5%. However, it reaffirmed its constant currency revenue growth guidance of 5.0% to 6.0% and adjusted EPS guidance of $8.00 to $8.15.

Zimmer Biomet's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by robust international sales and effective cost management, positions the company well for continued growth. Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings report and additional details in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc for further details.

