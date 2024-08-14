Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Performance Overview

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) reported a 2% increase in net sales for Q4 FY2024, reaching $306.1 million, aligning closely with the analyst estimate of $306.49 million. However, the company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) fell to $0.25, significantly below the analyst estimate of $0.35 and down from $0.47 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS also decreased to $0.49 from $0.55 a year ago.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue growth, Bio-Techne faced several challenges impacting its profitability. GAAP operating income for Q4 FY2024 decreased by 52% to $45.8 million, compared to $94.5 million in Q4 FY2023. The GAAP operating margin also dropped to 15.0% from 31.4% in the previous year. These declines were attributed to impairment of assets held-for-sale, restructuring and CEO transition costs, certain litigation charges, and the acquisition of Lunaphore.

"I am extremely proud of our team’s dedication and execution in stabilizing, yet still challenging end-markets," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We achieved another quarter of solid financial results while experiencing continued stabilization in both our biopharma and China end-markets, and strong performance in our diagnostic product businesses."

Segment Performance

The Protein Sciences segment reported a 4% decrease in net sales for Q4 FY2024, totaling $214.0 million. Organic revenue for the segment declined by 3%. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment, however, showed robust growth with a 15% increase in net sales, reaching $90.7 million. Organic revenue growth for this segment was 9%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Net Sales $306.1 million $301.3 million GAAP EPS $0.25 $0.47 Adjusted EPS $0.49 $0.55 GAAP Operating Income $45.8 million $94.5 million GAAP Operating Margin 15.0% 31.4%

Annual Performance

For the full fiscal year 2024, Bio-Techne reported a 2% increase in net sales, reaching $1.2 billion. GAAP EPS for the year was $1.05, down from $1.76 in the previous year. Adjusted EPS for the year was $1.77, compared to $1.99 last year. The company generated $299.0 million in cash flow from operations, an 18% increase from the prior year.

Conclusion

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging market environment, achieving modest revenue growth and strong performance in its Diagnostics and Genomics segment. However, profitability was impacted by several factors, including restructuring costs and acquisitions. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bio-Techne Corp for further details.