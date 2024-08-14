Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.27 Beats Estimates, Revenue Slightly Misses at $1.554 Billion

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024.

20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,554 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $1,564.49 million, reflecting a 1% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Increased 14% to $141 million, compared to $124 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.27 for both Class A and Class B shareholders, reflecting the net income attributable to the company.
  • Operating Income: Rose 10% to $207 million, up from $189 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased 42% to $160 million, compared to $113 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Increased 29% to $188 million, up from $146 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: Increased 6% to $316 million, compared to $297 million in the prior-year quarter.
Warner Music is the third-largest of the three major record companies. Recorded music accounts for most of the firm's revenue, with the segment housing notable record labels including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, and Elektra Records. Some of the most successful current artists signed to record deals with Warner include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Warner's remaining revenue comes from its publishing business, where Warner Chappell represents more than 150,000 songwriters and composers. Access Industries controls 98% of Warner's voting rights, while holding a 73% economic interest.

Performance Overview

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) reported a slight decrease in total revenue by 1% to $1.554 billion, missing the analyst estimate of $1.564 billion. However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with an EPS of $0.27, surpassing the estimated $0.25.

1821147094233280512.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones:

  • Net income increased by 14% to $141 million, compared to $124 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Operating income rose by 10% to $207 million, up from $189 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted OIBDA grew by 6% to $316 million, or 8% in constant currency.
  • Cash provided by operating activities surged by 29% to $188 million, compared to $146 million in the prior-year quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 % Change
Revenue: $1,554 million Revenue: $1,564 million -1%
Net Income: $141 million Net Income: $124 million 14%
Operating Income: $207 million Operating Income: $189 million 10%
Adjusted OIBDA: $316 million Adjusted OIBDA: $297 million 6%

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) faced challenges such as the termination of the distribution agreement with BMG and a renewal with a digital partner, which negatively impacted revenue. Despite these hurdles, the company demonstrated resilience through strong subscription streaming growth and disciplined cost management.

"Our strong subscription streaming growth in Q3 was driven by the performance of our music and healthy industry trends,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO of Warner Music Group. “We’re nurturing the next generation of artists and songwriters, creating fresh impact for our iconic catalog, and working with our partners to increase the value of music."

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) reported a cash balance of $607 million and total debt of $3.978 billion as of June 30, 2024. The company's net debt stood at $3.371 billion. Free Cash Flow increased by 42% to $160 million, reflecting strong operating performance and effective cost management.

Overall, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG, Financial) showcased robust financial health and strategic growth, positioning itself for sustained future success in the media and diversified industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Warner Music Group Corp for further details.

