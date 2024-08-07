Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $2.02, Revenue at $2.05 Billion, Misses Estimates

Company Updates Fiscal 2024 Guidance Amid Sales Decline

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2,051 million, fell short of estimates of $2,341.71 million, down 8.4% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.02, down 41.4% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales volume and restructuring charges.
  • Net Income: $232 million, compared to $400 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting a significant decline.
  • Free Cash Flow: $238 million, slightly down from $240 million in the same period last year.
  • Segment Performance: Lifecycle Services sales increased by 11.8% year-over-year, while Software & Control sales decreased by 31.8%.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Total ARR grew 17% year-over-year, indicating strong performance in recurring revenue streams.
  • Updated Guidance: Fiscal 2024 diluted EPS guidance revised to ~$8.32, down from the prior range of $8.80-$9.80.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its third quarter fiscal 2024 results. Rockwell Automation, a leading pure-play automation competitor, operates through three segments: intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. The company reported a decline in both sales and earnings, prompting an update to its fiscal 2024 guidance.

Performance Overview

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial) reported third quarter sales of $2,051 million, down 8.4% from $2,239 million in the same period last year. The company attributed this decline to lower sales volume and unfavorable market conditions. Net income attributable to Rockwell Automation was $232 million, or $2.02 per share, a significant decrease from $400 million, or $3.45 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EPS was $2.71, down 10.0% year over year.

1821147124381937664.png

Segment Performance

The Intelligent Devices segment saw a slight decrease in sales to $957 million, down 1.1% year over year. However, segment operating earnings increased to $194 million, driven by positive price/cost and cost reduction actions.

The Software & Control segment experienced a significant decline in sales, down 31.8% to $512 million. Segment operating earnings also fell to $121 million, primarily due to lower sales volume.

Conversely, the Lifecycle Services segment reported an 11.8% increase in sales to $581 million, with segment operating earnings rising to $112 million, driven by higher sales volume and strong project execution.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the overall decline in sales, Rockwell Automation reported a 17% increase in total annual recurring revenue (ARR), highlighting the company's focus on growing its recurring revenue business. However, the company faced challenges such as weaker consumer demand, high interest rates, and policy uncertainty, which led to project delays and lower-than-expected order growth.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Rockwell Automation updated its fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting reported sales growth to decline by approximately 8.5% and organic sales growth to decline by approximately 10.0%. The company also revised its diluted EPS guidance to approximately $8.32 and adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $9.60.

Metric Updated Guidance Prior Guidance
Reported Sales Growth ~ (8.5)% (6.0)% - (4.0)%
Organic Sales Growth ~ (10.0)% (8.0)% - (6.0)%
Diluted EPS ~ $8.32 $8.80 - $9.80
Adjusted EPS ~ $9.60 $10.00 - $11.00

Income Statement Highlights

Rockwell Automation's gross profit for the third quarter was $794.8 million, down from $915.4 million in the same period last year. The company's pre-tax margin decreased to 12.4% from 21.1% a year ago, primarily due to lower sales volume and restructuring charges.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Rockwell Automation reported cash and cash equivalents of $406.7 million, down from $1,071.8 million at the end of September 2023. The company's total liabilities stood at $7,685.2 million, with shareowners' equity attributable to Rockwell Automation at $3,325.7 million.

Cash flow generated by operating activities in the third quarter was $279 million, compared to $282 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $238 million, slightly down from $240 million a year ago.

Commentary and Analysis

Rockwell delivered another quarter of good execution with sales, margin, and EPS all below our expectations. I’m particularly pleased with the progress we are making on driving productivity to support our long-term margin expansion targets," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO.

Despite the challenges, Rockwell Automation remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, focusing on productivity actions and pricing to drive margin growth. The company expects continued sequential order growth in the fourth quarter and into the next fiscal year, albeit at a more gradual pace than initially anticipated.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rockwell Automation Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.