Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.46 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $930 Million

Strong Retail Performance and Operational Efficiency Drive Results

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $930 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $891.12 million.
  • Net Income: $97 million, a significant increase from $66 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.46, up from $0.32 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $172 million, a 15% increase from $150 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $183 million for the first six months of 2024, reflecting strong profitability and disciplined working capital management.
  • Net Debt Leverage: Reduced to 2.4x at quarter end from 2.7x on December 31, 2022, with a $50 million debt prepayment made after quarter end.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Raised guidance for net revenues to $3,590-$3,670 million and GAAP EPS to $1.65-$1.71.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products, engaged in the production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments: Reynolds Cooking and Baking, Hefty Waste and Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products.

1821147198193299456.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc reported net revenues of $930 million, slightly below the $940 million reported in Q2 2023. However, retail net revenues increased by 1% to $892 million, surpassing company expectations. Non-retail net revenues decreased by $16 million to $39 million.

Net income and adjusted net income rose significantly to $97 million, a 47% increase from $66 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a 15% increase, reaching $172 million compared to $150 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EPS were $0.46, up from $0.32 in Q2 2023, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.42.

Segment Performance

Reynolds Cooking & Baking: Net revenues decreased by $17 million to $304 million, driven by lower non-retail revenues. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $16 million to $56 million due to increased production and lower operational costs.

Hefty Waste & Storage: Net revenues increased by $9 million to $238 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by $7 million to $69 million. Volume increased by 2%, driven by successful product innovations and a shift towards a sustainable portfolio.

Hefty Tableware: Net revenues decreased by $6 million to $245 million, while adjusted EBITDA decreased by $6 million to $39 million. Despite the revenue decline, the segment outperformed its categories, driven by multiple products including party cups and plates.

Presto Products: Net revenues increased by $5 million to $150 million, with adjusted EBITDA reaching a record $37 million, driven by volume growth and lower operational costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $101 million and total debt of $1,784 million, resulting in net debt of $1,683 million. The company reduced its net debt to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA ratio from 2.7x at the end of 2023 to 2.4x. Operating cash flow for the first six months of 2024 was $183 million, driven by strong profitability and disciplined working capital management.

Outlook and Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc has raised its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now expects net revenues to be between $3,590 million and $3,670 million, up from the previous range of $3,530 million to $3,640 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $670 million and $685 million, up from the prior range of $660 million to $680 million. EPS is expected to be between $1.65 and $1.71, compared to the previous range of $1.62 to $1.70.

Metric Prior Full Year 2024 Outlook Current Full Year 2024 Outlook
Net Revenues $3,530 to $3,640 million $3,590 to $3,670 million
Net Income and Adj Net Income $341 to $357 million $346 to $358 million
Adjusted EBITDA $660 to $680 million $670 to $685 million
Earnings Per Share and Adj Earnings Per Share $1.62 to $1.70 $1.65 to $1.71
"Strong retail revenue performance in each of our business units resulted in RCP outperforming our categories during the quarter," said Lance Mitchell, CEO and President of Reynolds Consumer Products. "As a result, we delivered another quarter of strong financial results demonstrating our marketplace leadership as well as our effectiveness in driving operational excellence."

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc's robust performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong retail revenue and operational efficiency, positions the company well for continued growth. The raised full-year guidance reflects confidence in sustained performance and strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reynolds Consumer Products Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.