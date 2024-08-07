Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) Q4 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $256.7M, GAAP Loss Per Share at $0.42

Revenue Growth in-line with Previous Outlook, SaaS ARR Up 29% Year-over-Year

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $256.7 million, surpassing estimates of $253.21 million, down 29% year-over-year but up 22% quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP Loss Per Share: $0.42, compared to GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19 in the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 44.7%, a decrease from 58.9% in the prior year quarter.
  • Fiscal Year Revenue: $1,117.2 million, slightly above the annual estimate of $1,113.75 million, down 15% year-over-year.
  • Fiscal Year GAAP Loss Per Share: $0.65, compared to diluted EPS of $0.58 in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $10.9 million for Q4, a significant decrease from $75.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • SaaS ARR: $167.0 million, up 29% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in subscription services.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Extreme Networks Inc provides software-driven networking services for enterprise customers, including wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and software for network management, policy, analytics, and access controls.

Performance and Challenges

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial) reported Q4 revenue of $256.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $253.21 million. However, the company posted a GAAP loss per share of $0.42, significantly missing the estimated earnings per share of $0.03. The revenue for the fiscal year 2024 was $1,117.2 million, slightly above the annual estimate of $1,113.75 million, but the company reported a GAAP loss per share of $0.65, compared to the estimated annual loss of $0.22 per share.

1821147928371294208.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial) achieved a 29% year-over-year growth in SaaS ARR, reaching $167.0 million. This growth is significant as it highlights the company's successful transition towards a subscription-based revenue model, which is crucial for long-term stability and growth in the hardware industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change
Revenue $256.7 million $363.9 million -29%
GAAP Gross Margin 44.7% 58.9% -14.2%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 45.4% 60.2% -14.8%
GAAP Operating Margin -19.1% 10.4% -29.5%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin -4.6% 17.4% -22.0%
GAAP Loss Per Share -$0.42 $0.19 -$0.61
Non-GAAP Loss Per Share -$0.08 $0.33 -$0.41

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial) ended Q4 with a cash balance of $156.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million from Q3 2024. The company recorded a net debt of $33.3 million, a decrease from $41.5 million in Q3 2024. Free cash flow for Q4 was $10.9 million, down from $75.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Commentary and Analysis

We’re pleased to see strengthening global demand and to have moved past the historic challenges of the multi-year supply chain constraints. We successfully completed our initiatives to eliminate channel and inventory headwinds," said Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer.
We took action in the fourth quarter to reserve end of sale inventory and position our new products for growth in fiscal 2025. As a result, we recorded an additional provision for excess and obsolete inventory to align these plans and outlook with our expectations," stated Kevin Rhodes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Recent Key Highlights

Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial) formed a co-innovation alliance with Intel to enhance AI capabilities within its AI Expert solution. Additionally, the company completed the rollout of a new high-speed Wi-Fi network at Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium and secured a deployment with the Amman Stock Exchange in Jordan.

For a detailed breakdown of Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR, Financial)'s financial performance, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Extreme Networks Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.