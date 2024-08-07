Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.02, Revenue of $144K Misses Estimates

Company Shows Strong Financial Position Amid Regulatory Progress

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $144K for Q2 2024, significantly below the estimated $2.50 million.
  • Net Income: $2.898 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $29.577 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.02 per share for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $0.37 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $127.778 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $54.833 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total Liabilities: $55.386 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $71.979 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $122.197 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $49.898 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Applied Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company's drug compounds pipeline includes AT-007 for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases, AT-001 for diabetic cardiomyopathy, and AT-003 for diabetic retinopathy.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Applied Therapeutics Inc reported a net income of $2.898 million for Q2 2024, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $29.577 million in Q2 2023. This positive turnaround is crucial for the company as it continues to advance its drug candidates through regulatory processes. However, the company faces challenges, including high research and development costs and general administrative expenses, which totaled $20.584 million for the quarter.

1821149030466613248.png

Financial Achievements

One of the key financial achievements for Applied Therapeutics Inc is the substantial increase in cash and cash equivalents, which rose to $122.197 million as of June 30, 2024, from $49.898 million at the end of 2023. This increase is vital for sustaining the company's operations and funding its ongoing clinical trials and regulatory submissions.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $144,000 $0
Research and Development Expenses $10.004 million $11.883 million
General and Administrative Expenses $10.580 million $5.293 million
Net Income (Loss) $2.898 million $(29.577 million)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet shows a robust financial position with total assets of $127.778 million, up from $54.833 million at the end of 2023. The company's total liabilities decreased to $55.386 million from $71.979 million, reflecting a stronger equity position. The increase in additional paid-in capital to $622.007 million from $451.432 million also highlights the company's ability to raise funds effectively.

Commentary and Analysis

"Momentum continues with our steady regulatory progress in Classic Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency," said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. "We are incredibly pleased to share our alignment with the Neurology Division of the FDA regarding a potential second NDA submission for govorestat for the treatment of SORD Deficiency."

This commentary underscores the company's commitment to advancing its drug candidates through regulatory pathways, which is crucial for long-term success in the biotechnology industry.

Conclusion

Applied Therapeutics Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate significant progress in both financial stability and regulatory advancements. The company's ability to improve its net income and increase its cash reserves positions it well for future growth and development. However, the high costs associated with research and development and administrative expenses remain challenges that the company must manage effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Applied Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.