Vertex Inc (VERX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $161.1 Million, GAAP EPS at $0.03

Strong Revenue Growth and Record Cash Flow Highlight Quarter

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $161.1 million, surpassing estimates of $160.66 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.03, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive GAAP earnings.
  • Net Income: $5.2 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $6.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $36.9 million, the highest quarterly level in the company's 46-year history.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 23.9%, the highest since becoming a public company.
  • Customer Growth: Total customer count increased to 4,898, up from 4,742 in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $325.5 million, significantly up from $68.2 million at the end of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Vertex Inc (VERX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Vertex Inc, a leading provider of tax technology and services, reported significant financial achievements, including record cash flow and strong revenue growth.

Company Overview

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. Its software, content, and services help customers stay in compliance with indirect taxes that occur in taxing jurisdictions all over the world. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, Tax Data Management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others. The company derives revenue from software subscriptions.

Performance and Challenges

Vertex Inc reported total revenues of $161.1 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $160.66 million. However, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03, which was below the analyst estimate. The company continues to face challenges in managing operational costs and integrating recent acquisitions, which could impact future profitability.

Financial Achievements

Vertex Inc achieved several financial milestones this quarter:

  • GAAP earnings positive for the third consecutive quarter.
  • Highest level of quarterly cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow in the company's 46-year history.
  • Highest Adjusted EBITDA margin since becoming a public company.

These achievements are crucial for Vertex Inc as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate cash flow and maintain profitability, which is essential for sustaining growth and making strategic investments.

1821152221228855296.png

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Vertex Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $161.1 million $139.7 million
Gross Profit $102.7 million $85.8 million
Net Income (Loss) $5.2 million $(6.9) million
Adjusted EBITDA $38.5 million $22.0 million

Income Statement Highlights

Vertex Inc reported a gross profit of $102.7 million, up from $85.8 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating expenses totaled $95.1 million, resulting in an operating income of $7.5 million. Net income for the quarter was $5.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $6.9 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Vertex Inc reported total assets of $1.02 billion, up from $759.9 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $325.5 million, a substantial increase from $68.2 million at the end of 2023. Vertex Inc generated $82.3 million in cash from operating activities, marking a record for the company.

Commentary

"The second quarter financial results demonstrate the true earnings power of the Vertex business model," stated David DeStefano, Vertex’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board. "We were GAAP earnings positive for the third quarter in a row, generated the highest level of quarterly cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow in our 46-year history and delivered our highest Adjusted EBITDA margin since we became a public company over four years ago."

Analysis

Vertex Inc's strong revenue growth and record cash flow highlight the company's robust business model and operational efficiency. The company's strategic initiatives, including a $345 million convertible debt offering and the acquisition of tax-specific AI technology, position it well for continued growth. However, managing operational costs and integrating recent acquisitions remain challenges that could impact future profitability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vertex Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.