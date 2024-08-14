Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $5.08 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $5.19 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $19.83 billion and the earnings are expected to be $20.94 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) for the full year 2024 have declined from $19.83 billion to $19.83 billion. For 2025, the estimates have decreased from $20.74 billion to $20.62 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have increased from $20.77 per share to $20.94 per share, and for 2025, they have risen from $22.61 per share to $22.66 per share.

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Parker Hannifin Corp's (PH) actual revenue was $5.07 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $5.06 billion by 0.19%. Parker Hannifin Corp's (PH) actual earnings were $5.56 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $5.09 per share by 9.15%. After releasing the results, Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) was down by -2.26% in one day.

Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 17 analysts, the average target price for Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) is $609.39 with a high estimate of $700 and a low estimate of $493. The average target implies an upside of 17.64% from the current price of $518.02.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Parker Hannifin Corp (PH, Financial) in one year is $424.33, suggesting a downside of -18.09% from the current price of $518.02.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 22 brokerage firms, Parker Hannifin Corp's (PH, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.