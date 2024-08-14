What To Expect From Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Q2 2024 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $9.95 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.71 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $43.03 billion and the earnings are expected to be $13.35 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) Estimates Trends

The revenue estimates for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) for the full year 2024 have declined from $43.16 billion to $43.03 billion and for 2025, from $53.22 billion to $53.06 billion over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) have also seen a decrease, moving from $13.44 per share to $13.35 per share for the full year 2024, and from $19.42 per share to $18.90 per share for 2025 during the same period.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY) actual revenue was $8.77 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $8.92 billion by -1.73%. Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY) actual earnings were $2.48 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $2.42 per share by 2.69%. After releasing the results, Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) was up by 5.95% in one day.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 24 analysts, the average target price for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) is $929.03 with a high estimate of $1,117 and a low estimate of $600. The average target implies an upside of 17.13% from the current price of $793.18.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) in one year is $573.08, suggesting a downside of -27.75% from the current price of $793.18.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 28 brokerage firms, Eli Lilly and Co's (LLY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.