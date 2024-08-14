NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $8.32 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.17 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $29.56 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.39 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for NRG Energy Inc (NRG) for the full year 2024 have increased from $29.52 billion to $29.56 billion, and for 2025, the estimates have risen from $29.84 billion to $30.41 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have declined from $6.43 per share to $5.39 per share, while for 2025, the estimates have increased from $6.23 per share to $6.35 per share.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, NRG Energy Inc's (NRG) actual revenue was $7.43 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $7.64 billion by -2.79%. NRG Energy Inc's (NRG) actual earnings were $2.02 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $3.01 per share by -32.89%. After releasing the results, NRG Energy Inc (NRG) was down by -5.76% in one day.

NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 8 analysts, the average target price for NRG Energy Inc (NRG) is $88.97 with a high estimate of $110 and a low estimate of $74. The average target implies an upside of 24.97% from the current price of $71.19.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial) in one year is $50.31, suggesting a downside of -29.33% from the current price of $71.19.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 10 brokerage firms, NRG Energy Inc's (NRG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.