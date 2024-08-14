Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $977.24 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.94 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $3.995 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.04 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) for the full year 2024 have declined from $4.081 billion to $3.996 billion, and for 2025, the estimates have been revised from $4.390 billion to $4.289 billion. Earnings estimates have also been adjusted downward, from $4.25 per share to $4.04 per share for the full year 2024, and from $4.95 per share to $4.59 per share for 2025.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Akamai Technologies Inc's (AKAM) actual revenue was $986.97 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $988.57 million by -0.16%. Akamai Technologies Inc's (AKAM) actual earnings were $1.11 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.993 per share by 11.78%. After releasing the results, Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) was down by -11% in one day.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 19 analysts, the average target price for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) is $113.76 with a high estimate of $135 and a low estimate of $92. The average target implies an upside of 23.22% from the current price of $92.32.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) in one year is $120.2, suggesting an upside of 30.2% from the current price of $92.32.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 24 brokerage firms, Akamai Technologies Inc's (AKAM, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.