Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $7.21 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.10 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $30.39 billion and the earnings are expected to be -$0.28 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Paramount Global (PARA) for the full year 2024 have decreased from $30.49 billion to $30.39 billion, and for 2025 from $30.62 billion to $30.45 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have improved from -$0.31 per share to -$0.28 per share, while for 2025, they have decreased from $1.38 per share to $1.33 per share.

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Paramount Global's (PARA) actual revenue was $7.69 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $7.73 billion by -0.57%. Paramount Global's (PARA) actual earnings were -$0.87 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.83 per share by -4.95%. After releasing the results, Paramount Global (PARA) was down by -7.02% in one day.

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 22 analysts, the average target price for Paramount Global (PARA) is $12.19 with a high estimate of $19 and a low estimate of $9. The average target implies an upside of 16.61% from the current price of $10.45.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) in one year is $22.23, suggesting an upside of 112.73% from the current price of $10.45.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 28 brokerage firms, Paramount Global's (PARA, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.3, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.