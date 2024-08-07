Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $161.3M, GAAP EPS at -$0.16

Strong CAPLYTA Sales Drive Revenue Growth

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $161.3 million, up by 46% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $157.88 million.
  • Net Loss: $16.2 million, a significant improvement from the $42.8 million loss in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.16, compared to -$0.45 in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Product Sales: CAPLYTA net product sales reached $161.3 million, a 46% increase from $110.1 million in Q2 2022.
  • Prescription Growth: CAPLYTA total prescriptions increased by 36% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • 2024 Sales Guidance: Raised CAPLYTA net product sales guidance to $650-$680 million.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $693.3 million, a substantial increase from $147.8 million at the end of 2022.
On August 7, 2024, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company focuses on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs addressing neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Performance Overview

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc reported a significant increase in revenue for Q2 2024, driven primarily by the strong performance of its flagship product, CAPLYTA. The company reported net product sales of $161.3 million for CAPLYTA, a 46% increase compared to $110.1 million in the same period last year. This robust growth in sales was accompanied by a 36% increase in total prescriptions for CAPLYTA.

Financial Highlights

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc's financial achievements for Q2 2024 are noteworthy:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Product Sales $161.3 million $110.1 million
Total Revenues $161.4 million $110.8 million
Net Loss $(16.2) million $(42.8) million
Net Loss per Share $(0.16) $(0.45)

The company's net loss for the quarter was $16.2 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $42.8 million, or $0.45 per share, in the same period last year. This improvement in net loss is a positive indicator of the company's financial health and operational efficiency.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

Key details from the income statement and balance sheet include:

  • Total revenues for Q2 2024 were $161.4 million, compared to $110.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating expenses increased to $189.1 million from $158.0 million in the same period last year, driven by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $693.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $147.8 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total assets increased to $1.32 billion from $728.3 million at the end of 2023.

Corporate and Clinical Updates

In addition to financial results, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc provided several corporate and clinical updates:

  • Raised 2024 CAPLYTA net product sales guidance to $650-$680 million.
  • Announced positive Phase 3 results from Study 501 and Study 502 evaluating lumateperone as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).
  • Commenced patient enrollment in ITI-1284 Phase 2 studies in Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Psychosis associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are very pleased with the strong performance of CAPLYTA during the second quarter and look forward to continued growth for the remainder of 2024,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Analysis and Outlook

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, driven by the success of CAPLYTA, positions the company well for future growth. The raised sales guidance for CAPLYTA and positive clinical trial results for lumateperone highlight the company's potential in the CNS therapeutics market. However, the company must continue to manage its operating expenses and navigate the competitive landscape in the biopharmaceutical industry.

For more detailed financial information and updates, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc for further details.

