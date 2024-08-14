Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.23, Revenue Misses at $627.0 Million

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, reporting Q2 financial results.

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $627.0 million, fell short of estimates of $640.53 million, decreasing 3.7% sequentially and 2.5% year over year.
  • Net Income: $86.6 million, increased 63.4% sequentially and 14.4% year over year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.23, compared to $0.21 in the same quarter last year.
  • Credit Adjusted EBITDA: $191.0 million, increased 2.9% sequentially but decreased 11.2% year over year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Average Daily Paying Users: 298K, decreased 3.6% sequentially and 2.9% year over year.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on October 4, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial), a leader in mobile gaming, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, known for popular games like Slotomania and Bingo Blitz, saw a mixed performance with revenue falling short of analyst estimates but net income showing significant growth.

1821162258219298816.png

Performance Overview

Playtika reported revenue of $627.0 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 3.7% sequentially and 2.5% year over year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $640.53 million. However, the company's GAAP net income surged to $86.6 million, marking a 63.4% increase sequentially and a 14.4% increase year over year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $627.0 million $642.8 million -2.5%
Net Income $86.6 million $75.7 million 14.4%
Credit Adjusted EBITDA $191.0 million $215.0 million -11.2%
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments $1.1 billion N/A N/A

Operational Highlights

Playtika's direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms revenue increased by 1.3% sequentially and 5.1% year over year, reaching $173.7 million. Despite the overall revenue decline, the company saw improvements in its DTC segment, which is crucial for its long-term growth strategy.

However, the company faced challenges with its average daily paying users (DPUs) decreasing by 3.6% sequentially and 2.9% year over year, totaling 298K. The average payer conversion rate improved slightly to 3.7%, up from 3.5% in Q1 2024 and 3.6% in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements

Playtika's net income margin improved to 13.8% from 11.8% in the same quarter last year. The company's focus on cost management and strategic initiatives contributed to this improvement. As Craig Abrahams, President and CFO, stated,

“Our focus on our direct-to-consumer business and our highly disciplined approach to managing operating expenses has led to a notable improvement in our margins on a sequential basis.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

From the income statement, Playtika's total costs and expenses for Q2 2024 were $486.3 million, down from $503.6 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating income stood at $140.7 million, slightly up from $139.2 million in the same period last year.

On the balance sheet, Playtika reported total assets of $3.175 billion, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $1.1 billion. The company's total liabilities were $3.288 billion, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $112.9 million.

Cash Flow and Dividend Announcement

Playtika generated $180.1 million in cash flows from operating activities for the first six months of 2024. However, the company used $449.1 million in investing activities, primarily for purchasing short-term investments and property and equipment.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on October 4, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2024.

Conclusion

While Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK, Financial) faced revenue challenges in Q2 2024, the company demonstrated resilience with significant net income growth and improved margins. The focus on direct-to-consumer platforms and strategic cost management has positioned the company for sustained profitability. Investors will be keen to see how Playtika navigates its challenges and leverages its strengths in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Playtika Holding Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.