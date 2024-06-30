SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Miss, Revenue at $48.5M Falls Short of Estimates

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $48.5 million, fell short of estimates of $52.30 million, marking a 9% decrease year-over-year.
  • SaaS Revenue: $12.8 million, increased by 32% year-over-year, contributing to a record SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $51.2 million.
  • Net Loss: $(4.6) million, improved by 56% from $(10.3) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $902K, a 114% improvement from $(6.4) million in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 35.7% from 18.5% year-over-year, driven by changes in product mix and cost management.
  • Cash Position: $187.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, with no debt and an undrawn credit facility of $75 million.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Approximately 765K shares repurchased during the quarter, with an additional 842K shares repurchased post-quarter, leaving $41.6 million available for future purchases.
Article's Main Image

SmartRent Inc is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers, and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. Geographically, it operates in the United States and internationally, with the majority of revenue being generated from the United States.

Performance Overview

SmartRent Inc (SMRT, Financial) reported total revenue of $48.5 million for Q2 2024, a 9% decrease year-over-year, missing the analyst estimate of $52.30 million. However, the company achieved a 32% year-over-year increase in SaaS revenue, reaching $12.8 million. This growth in SaaS revenue is a positive indicator of the company's strategic focus on recurring revenue streams.

1821162869753016320.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in total revenue, SmartRent Inc (SMRT, Financial) reported a significant improvement in its net loss, which narrowed to $(4.6) million from $(10.3) million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also showed a remarkable improvement, reaching $902K, a 114% increase year-over-year.

However, the company faced challenges with its hardware and professional services segments. Hardware revenue decreased by 11% to $25.0 million, and professional services revenue dropped by 42% to $5.8 million. These declines were attributed to fewer units shipped and new units deployed.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $48.5 million $53.4 million -9%
SaaS Revenue $12.8 million $9.7 million 32%
Net Loss $(4.6) million $(10.3) million 55%
Adjusted EBITDA $902K $(6.4) million 114%

Income Statement Highlights

SmartRent Inc (SMRT, Financial) reported a total gross margin improvement to 35.7% from 18.5% in Q2 2023, driven by changes in product mix, cost management, and improvements in the operating model. SaaS gross margin slightly improved to 75.5% from 75.1% a year ago. Total gross profit increased by 75% to $17.3 million from $9.9 million last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, SmartRent Inc (SMRT, Financial) had $187.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, with no debt and an undrawn credit facility of $75 million. The company also repurchased approximately 765K shares during the quarter, with an additional 842K shares repurchased post-quarter, leaving approximately $41.6 million available for future purchases.

Management Commentary

SmartRent is a leader of smart solutions for the rental housing industry, distinguished by our exceptional products and services that deliver significant value to our customers," stated John Dorman, Chairman of the Board. "As we navigate this transitional phase in SmartRent’s leadership, our strategy remains sharply focused on leveraging our core strengths and the great potential SmartRent has for substantial long-term growth."

Analysis and Outlook

SmartRent Inc (SMRT, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in its SaaS segment, which is crucial for predictable and recurring revenue. However, the decline in hardware and professional services revenue highlights the challenges the company faces in these areas. The improvement in net loss and adjusted EBITDA indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Overall, SmartRent Inc (SMRT, Financial) is well-positioned with a strong cash balance and no debt, providing a solid foundation to navigate market headwinds and pursue growth opportunities. The company's focus on recurring revenue streams and strategic initiatives will be key drivers for future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SmartRent Inc for further details.

