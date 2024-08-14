White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Book Value Per Share at $1,722, Gross Written Premiums Rise to $697 Million

Book Value Per Share Declines Amid MediaAlpha Investment Losses

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Book Value Per Share: $1,722 as of June 30, 2024, down 1% in Q2 2024 but up 4% in the first six months of 2024.
  • Adjusted Book Value Per Share: $1,777, reflecting a 1% decrease in Q2 2024 and a 4% increase in the first half of 2024.
  • Gross Written Premiums: Ark reported $697 million in Q2 2024, a 15% increase year-over-year.
  • Comprehensive Income (Loss): $(55) million in Q2 2024 compared to $21 million in Q2 2023.
  • Investment in MediaAlpha: Resulted in a $139 million loss in Q2 2024, with the share price declining 35% during the quarter.
  • Undeployed Capital: Approximately $650 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Combined Ratio: Ark achieved an 89% combined ratio in Q2 2024, consistent with the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which focuses on opportunistic and value-oriented acquisitions in the insurance and financial services sectors, reported a book value per share of $1,722 and an adjusted book value per share of $1,777 as of June 30, 2024. Both metrics decreased by 1% in the second quarter but increased by 4% over the first six months of 2024, including dividends.

1821167317581721600.png

Company Overview

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd operates through its subsidiaries in four main areas: municipal bond insurance, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, capital solutions for asset and wealth management firms, and other operations. The company is known for making strategic acquisitions and managing these assets until attractive exit valuations are available.

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in the second quarter was impacted by a significant decline in the share price of MediaAlpha, resulting in a $139 million loss. Excluding MediaAlpha, the adjusted book value per share (ABVPS) increased by 2%, driven by solid results from operating companies and good investment returns. CEO Manning Rountree commented, “ABVPS was down 1% in the quarter, due primarily to our investment in MediaAlpha. Excluding MediaAlpha, ABVPS was up 2%, driven by solid results at our operating companies and good investment returns.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, White Mountains reported several financial achievements. Ark, one of its subsidiaries, produced an 89% combined ratio and $697 million of gross written premiums in the quarter, up 15% year-over-year. BAM generated $28 million in total gross written premiums and member surplus contributions, a 7% increase year-over-year. Kudu saw a 7% growth in the value of its continuing portfolio, while Bamboo tripled its managed premiums year-over-year and grew its adjusted EBITDA.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Gross Written Premiums (Ark) $697 million $606 million $1,569 million $1,416 million
Net Earned Premiums (Ark) $318 million $293 million $621 million $548 million
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $(55) million $21 million $182 million $201 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

White Mountains reported total assets of $10.17 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $8.39 billion at the end of 2023. The company's undeployed capital stands at approximately $650 million, providing a buffer for future investments and acquisitions.

Commentaries

“We are off to a good start through the first half of 2024. Ark’s combined ratio was 89% for the second quarter and 91% year to date, both in line with prior year. Gross written premiums were up 15% over prior year in the quarter. Risk adjusted rate change was flat overall. We are seeing good growth in select lines of business, including Marine & Energy and Accident & Health, and in new product classes.” - Ian Beaton, CEO of Ark

Analysis

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd's performance in the second quarter of 2024 highlights both its strengths and vulnerabilities. While the decline in MediaAlpha's share price negatively impacted the company's book value, the strong performance of its subsidiaries like Ark, BAM, and Kudu demonstrates the resilience and potential for growth in its core operations. The company's strategic focus on opportunistic acquisitions and robust capital management positions it well for future opportunities, despite the current challenges.

For more detailed financial information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.