Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.19 and Revenue of $21.97 Million

Net Income and Revenue Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $0.19 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC), basic and diluted, for Q2 2024.
  • Cash Available for Distribution (CAD): $0.27 per BUC for Q2 2024.
  • Total Assets: $1.53 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Investments: $1.22 billion in Mortgage Revenue Bond (MRB) and Governmental Issuer Loan (GIL) investments as of June 30, 2024.
  • Quarterly Distribution: $0.37 per BUC, paid on July 31, 2024, to holders of record as of June 28, 2024.
  • Investment Activity: Advanced $83.5 million on MRB and taxable MRB investments, $19.5 million on GIL and property loan investments, and $11.7 million to joint venture equity investments in Q2 2024.
  • Hedging Strategy: Received net payments of approximately $1.7 million from interest rate swaps during Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which specializes in acquiring mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) for affordable multifamily housing, seniors housing, and commercial properties, reported financial results that fell short of analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is engaged in acquiring a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily housing, seniors housing, and commercial properties. The company operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, and Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments segment.

Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP reported:

  • Net income of $0.19 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC), basic and diluted
  • Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) of $0.27 per BUC
  • Total assets of $1.53 billion
  • Total MRB and Governmental Issuer Loan (GIL) investments of $1.22 billion

These results are below the analyst estimates of $0.40 earnings per share and $26.49 million in revenue. The company reported total revenues of $21.97 million for the quarter, a decrease from $28.30 million in the same period last year.

1821167379695169536.png

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the shortfall, the company managed to maintain steady performance from its investment portfolio. Kenneth C. Rogozinski, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer, stated,

“The volatility in the fixed income and multifamily capital markets continues to present both challenges and opportunities. We are staying focused on finding ways to take advantage of the significant investment opportunities that we see in the current market environment. We expect that these opportunities will provide attractive returns for our unitholders.”

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Investment Income $19.83 million $22.42 million
Other Interest Income $2.07 million $4.65 million
Total Revenues $21.97 million $28.30 million
Net Income $5.18 million $21.29 million

Investment and Financing Activity

During the second quarter, the company advanced funds on MRB and taxable MRB investments totaling $83.5 million and on GIL and property loan investments totaling $19.5 million. Additionally, it advanced funds to joint venture equity investments totaling $11.7 million and received proceeds from the sale of an MRB totaling $8.2 million.

Analysis

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges posed by market volatility. The decrease in revenue and net income compared to the previous year underscores the impact of these challenges. However, the company's focus on leveraging investment opportunities and maintaining a robust investment portfolio could provide long-term benefits.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.