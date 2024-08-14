On August 7, 2024, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE: GHI) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which specializes in acquiring mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) for affordable multifamily housing, seniors housing, and commercial properties, reported financial results that fell short of analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is engaged in acquiring a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and/or permanent financing for affordable multifamily housing, seniors housing, and commercial properties. The company operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, and Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments segment.

Financial Performance

For the second quarter of 2024, Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP reported:

Net income of $0.19 per Beneficial Unit Certificate (BUC), basic and diluted

Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) of $0.27 per BUC

Total assets of $1.53 billion

Total MRB and Governmental Issuer Loan (GIL) investments of $1.22 billion

These results are below the analyst estimates of $0.40 earnings per share and $26.49 million in revenue. The company reported total revenues of $21.97 million for the quarter, a decrease from $28.30 million in the same period last year.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the shortfall, the company managed to maintain steady performance from its investment portfolio. Kenneth C. Rogozinski, the Partnership’s Chief Executive Officer, stated,

“The volatility in the fixed income and multifamily capital markets continues to present both challenges and opportunities. We are staying focused on finding ways to take advantage of the significant investment opportunities that we see in the current market environment. We expect that these opportunities will provide attractive returns for our unitholders.”

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Investment Income $19.83 million $22.42 million Other Interest Income $2.07 million $4.65 million Total Revenues $21.97 million $28.30 million Net Income $5.18 million $21.29 million

Investment and Financing Activity

During the second quarter, the company advanced funds on MRB and taxable MRB investments totaling $83.5 million and on GIL and property loan investments totaling $19.5 million. Additionally, it advanced funds to joint venture equity investments totaling $11.7 million and received proceeds from the sale of an MRB totaling $8.2 million.

Analysis

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges posed by market volatility. The decrease in revenue and net income compared to the previous year underscores the impact of these challenges. However, the company's focus on leveraging investment opportunities and maintaining a robust investment portfolio could provide long-term benefits.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP for further details.