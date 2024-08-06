Q2 2024 Hagerty Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Hagerty second quarter 2024 earnings call. And at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jay Koval, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jay Koval - Hagerty Inc - Senior Vice President & Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Hungary's results for the second quarter of 2024. I'm joined this morning by McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Patrick McClymont, Chief Financial Officer.



During this morning's conference call, we will refer to an accompanying presentation that is available on Hagerty Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at investor.hagerty.com. Our earnings release slides and letter to stockholders covering this period are also posted on the IR website as well