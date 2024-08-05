National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Performance Despite Attendance Decline

National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) exceeds revenue guidance and sees significant growth in self-serve advertising platform.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $54.7 million, exceeding guidance of $49.5 million to $51.5 million.
  • National Advertising Revenue: $41.7 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Local and Regional Advertising Revenue: $9.8 million, down from $13.4 million the previous year.
  • Beverage Revenue: $3.2 million, down $3.5 million year-over-year.
  • Total Operating Expenses: $64 million, down 4% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Expenses: $47.1 million, down 9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted SG&A Expenses: $20.3 million, down 7% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $7.6 million, down from $12.5 million the previous year, but exceeding guidance of $3.5 million to $4.5 million.
  • Unlevered Free Cash Flow: $6.7 million, up from $0.9 million the previous year.
  • Year-to-Date Total Revenue: $92.1 million, down from $99.3 million the previous year.
  • Year-to-Date Adjusted OIBDA: $1.9 million, up from $1.6 million the previous year.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $56.8 million at the end of the second quarter.
  • Total Debt: $10 million, unchanged from the previous quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: Nearly 2.1 million shares repurchased for $9.8 million.
  • Third Quarter 2024 Revenue Guidance: $56 million to $58 million.
  • Third Quarter 2024 Adjusted OIBDA Guidance: $6 million to $8 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • National CineMedia Inc (NCMI, Financial) saw a significant increase in advertising revenue per attendee, reaching $0.56, the highest since 2017.
  • The company welcomed 11 new advertisers, demonstrating ongoing attractiveness to advertisers.
  • NCMI's platinum advertising offering saw its second-best quarter ever, with sales up more than 15x compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • The company reported strong reach across young demographics, with Gen Z comprising 40% of NCMI's quarterly audience.
  • NCMI's self-serve advertising platform saw significant growth, with orders up 157% and sales up 141% quarter-over-quarter.

Negative Points

  • Total revenue for the second quarter declined 15% year-over-year due to a decline in attendance and beverage revenue.
  • Local and regional advertising revenue decreased by 30%, largely due to the lingering effects of the 2023 writer and actor strike.
  • Attendance dropped 31% year-over-year, impacting overall revenue.
  • Beverage revenue derived from the ESA Parties beverage agreement decreased significantly due to the termination of the Regal ESA.
  • Adjusted OIBDA for the second quarter was $7.6 million, down from $12.5 million in the same period the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you quantify the impact of the self-service platform and its usage trends?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) Both programmatic and self-serve platforms allow advertisers to buy inventory closer to airtime, creating efficiency. We are prioritizing these platforms and will provide more specifics in future quarters.

Q: How did the upfront meetings go, and what are your expectations for Q4?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) The upfront negotiations are ongoing, and we will provide more details next quarter. The process is slower this year, but we remain competitive and transparent about our performance.

Q: Can you elaborate on the improvement in per patron monetization and utilization rates?
A: (Ronnie Ng, CFO) The improvement is due to better inventory management and execution, with impressions sold per attendee up 27% year-over-year and a 5% increase in CPMs. This has led to higher revenue per attendee.

Q: Have there been any shifts in audience demographics or arrival times at theaters?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) Our core demographic remains the 18 to 34-year-old group, which we deliver consistently. Arrival times have been stable, and our post-showtime advertising has been effective in increasing ad viewership.

Q: What drove the upside in Q2 despite lower attendance?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) Higher utilization, better platinum sales, incremental programmatic revenue, and a diversified advertiser base contributed to our strong performance despite lower attendance.

Q: Are the positive trends from Q2 expected to continue into Q3?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) Yes, we are focusing on utilization optimization, maintaining pricing levels, and expanding our advertiser base. We are optimistic about the second half of the year, especially the fourth quarter.

Q: How did the challenging Q2 box office impact your upfront negotiations?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) Despite a slow start, our sales team performed well, driving higher utilization and platinum sales. The addition of new advertisers also helped, and we are confident about the second half of the year.

Q: Can you provide more details on the effectiveness of post-showtime advertising?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) Post-showtime advertising has been effective in increasing ad viewership. We implemented this strategy in late 2019, and it has consistently delivered strong impressions.

Q: What are your expectations for the macroeconomic environment and its impact on media buying?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) We are confident in our ability to deliver young, hard-to-reach audiences. Despite potential economic challenges, our diversified advertiser base and strong platform position us well for continued growth.

Q: How are you planning to leverage new innovations like programmatic and NCMx?
A: (Thomas Lesinski, CEO) We are focusing on expanding our programmatic reach and enhancing NCMx capabilities. These innovations will drive sustainable business revenues and provide enhanced solutions to our clients.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.