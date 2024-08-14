Glenn Sanford, CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company on August 6, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,120,297 shares in the company.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage and technology platform. The company's unique structure allows real estate professionals to work remotely, providing services across the United States and several international markets.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 500,000 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc were trading at $12.33 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.84 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.96, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with context regarding the company's current valuation and stock performance, as reflected in the ongoing trading activity and the GF Value assessment.

