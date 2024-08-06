Q2 2024 Myriad Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Matt Scalo - Myriad Genetics Inc - Investor Relations



Thanks, Gerald, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Myriad Genetics second-quarter 2024 earnings call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today. And afterwards, we will host a question-and-answer session. Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.



I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and on the call with me today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer. This