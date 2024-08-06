Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Myriad Genetics second-quarter 2024 financial earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matt Scalo - Myriad Genetics Inc - Investor Relations
Thanks, Gerald, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Myriad Genetics second-quarter 2024 earnings call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today. And afterwards, we will host a question-and-answer session. Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.
I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and on the call with me today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer. This
Q2 2024 Myriad Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...