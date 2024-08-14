Bestinfond's Strategic Exits and New Positions in Q2 2024: Spotlight on BNP Paribas

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Key Financial Moves

Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio), under the stewardship of Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio) until September 2014, has been known for its strategic investment choices, focusing primarily on European equities. The fund, which boasts a historical annual return of 17.9% from January 1993 to June 2009, continues to seek out well-managed companies with sustainable competitive advantages, purchasing stakes when prices are attractively below their intrinsic values. This approach has been applied consistently in their global equity investments, which can comprise up to 100% of the portfolio.

1821275316774137856.png

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter of 2024, Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding 11 new stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

  • Barclays PLC (LSE:BARC, Financial) with 12,797,170 shares, making up 2.8% of the portfolio, valued at £31 million.
  • Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), holding 61,477 shares, which represent about 2.75% of the portfolio, with a total value of $30.52 million.
  • Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial), comprising 205,561 shares or 2.14% of the portfolio, valued at $23.72 million.

Key Position Increases

Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased its stakes in 14 stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • BP PLC (LSE:BP., Financial), adding 2,150,642 shares for a total of 3,624,919 shares, marking a 145.88% increase in share count and impacting the portfolio by 1.07%, valued at £20.03 million.
  • Shell PLC (LSE:SHEL, Financial), with an additional 292,899 shares, bringing the total to 1,583,663 shares, a 22.69% increase, valued at £44.88 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a significant portfolio adjustment, Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) exited positions in eight companies, including:

  • BNP Paribas (XPAR:BNP, Financial), selling all 568,573 shares, which had a -3.37% impact on the portfolio.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), liquidating all 324,807 shares, resulting in a -2.29% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 16 stocks, with the most notable being:

  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005930, Financial), reduced by 571,797 shares, a -68.82% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.95%. The stock traded at an average price of ₩79,098.3 during the quarter.
  • Stellantis NV (MIL:STLAM, Financial), reduced by 404,159 shares, a -32.07% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.81%. The stock traded at an average price of €21.41 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 49 stocks. The top holdings were 4.29% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), 4.04% in Shell PLC (LSE:SHEL, Financial), 3.99% in Heineken NV (XAMS:HEIA, Financial), 3.99% in Holcim Ltd (XSWX:HOLN, Financial), and 3.84% in Koninklijke Philips NV (XAMS:PHIA, Financial). The investments span across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse yet focused investment strategy.

1821275398932164608.png

1821275441638567936.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.