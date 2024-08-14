ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE) Q3 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.13 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $261 Million Falls Short

Q3 Orders Surge by 46%, Sales and EPS Show Modest Growth

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Orders: Increased by 46% to $312 million, with a Book-to-Bill ratio of 1.20x.
  • Revenue: $261 million, up 5% year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $269.26 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.13, a 5% increase from the prior year's $1.08.
  • Net Earnings: $29.23 million, compared to $27.94 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded by 60 basis points, contributing to a 6% increase in Adjusted EPS.
  • Segment Performance: Aerospace & Defense revenue grew to $114.45 million from $103.47 million, while Utility Solutions Group and Test segments also showed steady performance.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 8,000 shares repurchased for $0.8 million during Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, ESCO Technologies Inc (NYSE: ESE) released its 8-K filing reporting its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. ESCO Technologies Inc sells engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. The firm operates in three segments: Aerospace and Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test (Test).

Performance Highlights

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE, Financial) reported a 46% increase in Q3 orders to $312 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.20x. Sales for the quarter rose by 5% to $261 million, below the estimated revenue of $269.26 million. GAAP EPS increased by 5% to $1.13, missing the analyst estimate of $1.15. Adjusted EPS grew by 6% to $1.16.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q3 was highlighted by over $300 million in orders, with strength across all three segments. The increase was driven by large Navy orders, continuing strength in aerospace and electric utility orders, and importantly a rebound in both Test and renewables orders. Revenue grew 5 percent in the quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points, driving a 6 percent increase in Adjusted EPS compared to the prior year quarter. Overall, it was a solid quarter as we continue to see favorable momentum across our aerospace, Navy and utility end markets.”

Segment Performance

The Aerospace & Defense segment reported net sales of $114.45 million, up from $103.47 million in Q3 2023. The Utility Solutions Group (USG) saw a slight increase in sales to $90.28 million from $89.97 million. The Test segment reported sales of $56.06 million, up from $55.31 million in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE, Financial) achieved a consolidated EBIT of $40.51 million, up from $38.00 million in Q3 2023. The company's Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 60 basis points, reflecting improved operational efficiency. The company also repurchased approximately 8,000 shares for $0.8 million during the quarter.

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Net Sales $260.78 million $248.75 million
Cost of Sales $157.44 million $147.27 million
SG&A Expenses $54.96 million $55.38 million
Net Earnings $29.23 million $27.94 million
GAAP EPS $1.13 $1.08
Adjusted EPS $1.16 $1.09

Strategic Moves and Outlook

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE, Financial) announced the acquisition of the Signature Management & Power (SM&P) business of Ultra Maritime for $550 million, expected to close in Q1 fiscal 2025. This acquisition aims to enhance the company's Navy business and expand its presence in the UK and AUKUS navy platforms.

Management expects Q4 Adjusted EPS to range between $1.38 and $1.48, resulting in full-year guidance of $4.10 to $4.20. This outlook represents the company's third consecutive year of double-digit earnings growth.

Conclusion

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE, Financial) demonstrated solid performance in Q3 2024, with significant order growth and modest increases in sales and EPS. The company's strategic acquisition and favorable outlook indicate continued momentum in its key markets. For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ESCO Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.