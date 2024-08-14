ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $161 Million, GAAP EPS at ($0.10)

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Surpasses Revenue Expectations Despite Ongoing Challenges

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $161 million, up by 29% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $156.24 million.
  • GAAP Net Income (Loss): ($17) million, compared to ($16) million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: ($0.10) per share, consistent with the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $7 million, a significant improvement from ($4) million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Marketplace Units: 186,526, an increase of 22% year-over-year.
  • Full-Year 2024 Guidance: Expected revenue of $615 million to $625 million, with a GAAP net loss of ($85) million to ($80) million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. ACV Auctions Inc is a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions, providing a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers.

Performance Overview

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) reported a revenue of $161 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $156.24 million and reflecting a 29% year-over-year increase. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $17 million, slightly higher than the $16 million loss in Q2 2023. However, the non-GAAP net income was $3 million, a significant improvement from the $2 million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also showed positive growth, reaching $7 million compared to a loss of $4 million in Q2 2023.

1821284105892032512.png

Key Financial Achievements

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones this quarter:

  • Revenue of $161 million, a 29% increase year-over-year.
  • Marketplace and Service Revenue of $144 million, up 32% year-over-year.
  • Marketplace Units of 186,526, a 22% increase year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $3 million, compared to a $2 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million, compared to a loss of $4 million in Q2 2023.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $161 million $124 million
GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($17 million) ($16 million)
Non-GAAP Net Income $3 million ($2 million)
Adjusted EBITDA $7 million ($4 million)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) reported total assets of $1.01 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $922.9 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased to $214.9 million from $182.6 million. The total liabilities stood at $553.2 million, compared to $466.4 million at the end of 2023.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are very pleased with our second quarter results, delivering revenue above the high-end of our guidance range, continued margin expansion, and strong sequential growth in Adjusted EBITDA," said George Chamoun, CEO of ACV Auctions Inc.

Despite the positive results, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) faces challenges such as soft retail sales and an ongoing shortage of used vehicle inventory. However, the company remains optimistic about the recovery of the dealer wholesale market in the latter half of 2024.

Guidance for Q3 and Full-Year 2024

For Q3 2024, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) expects:

  • Total revenue between $158 million and $162 million.
  • GAAP net loss between $22 million and $20 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income between $1 million and $3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $6 million and $8 million.

For the full year 2024, the company anticipates:

  • Total revenue between $615 million and $625 million.
  • GAAP net loss between $85 million and $80 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income between $3 million and $8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA between $21 million and $25 million.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ACV Auctions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.