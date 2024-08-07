Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $4M, GAAP EPS at -$4.36

Company Shows Progress in Delta Class Spaceship Program

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.36 million and up from $2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $94 million, an improvement from the $134 million net loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$4.36, compared to -$9.16 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: GAAP total operating expenses of $106 million, down from $141 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: -$114 million, an improvement from -$135 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: Strong with $821 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $34 million, up from $10 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. The company also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles, offering customers a multi-day, transformative experience culminating in a spaceflight from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

Performance and Challenges

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE, Financial) reported a revenue of $4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.36 million. This marks a significant increase from the $2 million revenue reported in the same quarter of 2023. The company attributed this growth to commercial spaceflight and membership fees related to future astronauts.

Despite the revenue growth, the company continues to face challenges, including high operating expenses and substantial net losses. The GAAP total operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $106 million, down from $141 million in Q2 2023. The net loss for the quarter was $94 million, an improvement from the $134 million net loss in the same period last year. These challenges highlight the ongoing financial strain as the company invests heavily in its spaceflight systems and infrastructure.

Financial Achievements

Virgin Galactic's financial achievements in Q2 2024 include a strong cash position with $821 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024. The company also reported a significant reduction in operating expenses and net loss compared to the previous year, indicating improved financial management and cost control.

1821285552805277696.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements are summarized below:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $4 million $2 million
GAAP Operating Expenses $106 million $141 million
Net Loss $94 million $134 million
Adjusted EBITDA $(79) million $(116) million
Free Cash Flow $(114) million $(135) million

Business Updates

Virgin Galactic successfully completed the 'Galactic 07' mission, delivering record per seat revenue of $900K. The company is accelerating the pace of tool development and parts fabrication as it shifts focus to the build and test phases of its Delta Class spaceships, which are on track for commercial service in 2026. Construction has been completed on the final assembly facility in Phoenix, Arizona for these spaceships.

Analysis

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE, Financial) has shown significant progress in its financial performance and operational milestones. The increase in revenue and reduction in net loss are positive indicators of the company's potential for future growth. However, the high operating expenses and ongoing net losses underscore the financial challenges that the company must navigate as it continues to invest in its spaceflight systems and infrastructure.

Overall, Virgin Galactic's Q2 2024 earnings report reflects a company in transition, making strides towards commercial viability while managing the financial demands of pioneering human spaceflight.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.