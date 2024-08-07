Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $77.8M, GAAP EPS at -$0.52

Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

Summary
  • Revenue: $77.8 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the estimated $75.25 million and reflecting a 139% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Loss: $24.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $74.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.52 for Q2 2024, compared to -$1.94 in Q2 2023.
  • Product Sales: LIVMARLI net sales reached $47.2 million in Q2 2024, a 45% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $295.4 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $286.3 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total Operating Expenses: $102.1 million for Q2 2024, up from $61.8 million in Q2 2023, including $17.7 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and is involved in the development of Maralixibat and volixibat for various liver diseases.

Performance Highlights

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM, Financial) reported global net product sales of $77.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $75.25 million. This represents a 139% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. The company is on track to achieve its full-year guidance of $310 to $320 million in revenue.

1821286544288411648.png

Key financial achievements include:

  • Second quarter net sales of Livmarli were $47.2 million, a 45% growth compared to the same period in 2023.
  • CHOLBAM and CHENODAL net sales for the second quarter were $30.5 million.

Regulatory and Pipeline Milestones

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM, Financial) achieved significant regulatory milestones, including:

  • Positive interim results for volixibat in the VISTAS PSC and VANTAGE PBC studies.
  • Marketing authorization for Livmarli in Europe for the treatment of PFIC in patients three months and older.
  • Initiation of the Phase 3 EXPAND study for Livmarli in additional settings of cholestatic pruritus.
  • Submission of a new drug application for chenodiol in CTX.

Financial Overview

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $295.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $286.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The company’s total operating expenses for the quarter were $102.1 million, up from $61.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased research and development and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $77.8 million $37.5 million
Net Loss $(24.64) million $(74.04) million
Operating Expenses $102.1 million $61.8 million

Analysis and Commentary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM, Financial) has demonstrated robust growth in its product sales, particularly with Livmarli, which continues to gain traction in both the U.S. and European markets. The company's strategic focus on expanding its pipeline and achieving regulatory milestones is crucial for sustaining long-term growth.

“The second quarter was marked by significant achievements across both our commercial medicines and development pipeline as we continued to execute on our strategic priorities,” said Chris Peetz, chief executive officer of Mirum.

Despite the increase in operating expenses, the company's strong revenue growth and solid balance sheet position it well to continue its development efforts and expand its market presence. The positive interim results for volixibat and the initiation of the EXPAND study for Livmarli are promising steps towards addressing unmet medical needs in rare liver diseases.

For more detailed financial information and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

