Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS $0.00, Revenue $184.74M, Surpassing Estimates

Q2 2024 Earnings Overview

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $0.4 million, a significant decrease from $11.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $184.74 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $161.92 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.00 per diluted share, compared to $0.13 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Normalized FFO: $30.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, up from $28.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Occupancy Rates: Retail occupancy at 95.4%, office occupancy at 94.3%, and multifamily occupancy at 94.9%.
  • Same Store NOI Growth: Office NOI growth of 9.0% (GAAP) and 7.7% (Cash); positive office renewal spreads of 24.3% (GAAP) and 4.4% (Cash).
  • Construction Backlog: $302.9 million as of June 30, 2024, with construction gross profit for the quarter at $4.3 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is a real estate company that develops, builds, owns, and manages high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company also provides general contracting and real estate services.

Performance and Challenges

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc reported net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $11.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. This decline was primarily due to acquisition, development, and other pursuit costs, impairment of real estate assets, and higher interest expenses.

Funds from operations (FFO) attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders also decreased to $22.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, from $31.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. However, normalized FFO increased to $30.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc maintained a strong occupancy rate across its portfolio, with retail occupancy at 95.4%, office occupancy at 94.3%, and multifamily occupancy at 94.9%. The company also executed 23 lease renewals and 9 new leases during the quarter, covering an aggregate of 248,714 net rentable square feet.

Additionally, the company reported positive renewal spreads across all segments, with retail at 5.8% (GAAP) and 2.9% (Cash), office at 24.3% (GAAP) and 4.4% (Cash), and multifamily at 4.3% (GAAP and Cash).

1821287433896095744.png

Key Financial Metrics

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc's total revenues for Q2 2024 were $184.7 million, up from $165.9 million in Q2 2023. The increase was driven by higher rental revenues and general contracting and real estate services revenues. However, total expenses also rose to $166.2 million from $142.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher general contracting and real estate services expenses, rental expenses, and acquisition costs.

Here are some key financial metrics from the earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $0.4 million $11.7 million
FFO $22.4 million $31.4 million
Normalized FFO $30.2 million $28.3 million
Total Revenues $184.7 million $165.9 million
Total Expenses $166.2 million $142.7 million

Analysis and Outlook

The mixed results highlight both the strengths and challenges faced by Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The company's ability to maintain high occupancy rates and positive renewal spreads is a testament to its strong portfolio management. However, the significant decrease in net income and FFO indicates the impact of higher costs and interest expenses.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its 2024 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range of $1.21 to $1.27 per diluted share, reflecting confidence in its strategic investments and portfolio management. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates the challenges and leverages its strengths in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Armada Hoffler Properties Inc for further details.

