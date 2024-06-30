Alector Inc (ALEC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.40 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $15.1M Exceeds Expectations

Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Update

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $15.1 million, exceeded estimates of $14.40 million.
  • Net Loss: $38.7 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to a net income of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same period last year.
  • R&D Expenses: $46.3 million, slightly up from $46.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • G&A Expenses: $14.4 million, up from $13.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Position: $503.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2024, providing a runway through 2026.
  • 2024 Guidance: Collaboration revenue expected to be between $60 million and $70 million; R&D expenses updated to be between $210 million and $220 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Alector Inc (ALEC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Alector Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment of neurodegeneration by restoring healthy immune function to the brain. The company's pipeline includes products such as AL001, AL002, AL003, and AL101.

1821287667887927296.png

Performance Overview

Alector Inc (ALEC, Financial) reported a net loss of $38.7 million, or $0.40 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This result exceeded the analyst estimate of -$0.52 per share. However, the company reported revenue of $15.1 million, surpassing the estimated $14.40 million. The revenue decline from $56.2 million in the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease in revenue recognized for the AL101 and AL002 programs.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the net loss, Alector Inc (ALEC, Financial) maintains a strong cash position with $503.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, providing a runway through 2026. This financial stability is crucial for the company as it continues to advance its clinical trials and research programs.

“Alector’s significant progress in recent months has set the stage for a transformative period ahead, as we approach key clinical catalysts for our maturing, potential first-in-class immuno-neurology programs,” said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alector.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Collaboration Revenue $15.1 million $56.2 million
R&D Expenses $46.3 million $46.2 million
G&A Expenses $14.4 million $13.6 million
Net Income (Loss) $(38.7) million $1.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Alector Inc (ALEC, Financial) reported total assets of $570.7 million and total liabilities of $420.2 million. The company's deferred revenue decreased to $263.5 million from $293.8 million at the end of 2023. The strong cash position is expected to support ongoing operations and clinical trials through 2026.

Clinical and Business Updates

Alector Inc (ALEC, Financial) continues to make progress in its clinical trials, including the INVOKE-2 Phase 2 trial for AL002 in early Alzheimer's disease and the INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trial for latozinemab in frontotemporal dementia. The company also highlighted its proprietary Alector Brain Carrier (ABC) technology platform, which aims to deliver novel drugs safely into the central nervous system.

“In June, Alector hosted a virtual research and development event focused on the Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), our proprietary, versatile blood-brain barrier technology. We believe our ABC technology platform has the potential to deliver novel drugs safely into the CNS, enabling potential best-in-class therapeutics for patients suffering from neurological disorders,” said Sara Kenkare-Mitra, Ph.D., President and Head of Research and Development at Alector.

Analysis and Outlook

While Alector Inc (ALEC, Financial) faces challenges with declining revenue and increased expenses, the company's strong cash position and ongoing clinical trials provide a solid foundation for future growth. The upcoming data from the INVOKE-2 and INFRONT-3 trials will be critical milestones for the company. Investors should closely monitor these developments as they could significantly impact Alector's market position and financial performance.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alector Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.