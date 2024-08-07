8x8 Inc (EGHT) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: GAAP EPS -$0.08, Revenue $178.1M, Slight Miss on Estimates

Service Revenue and Total Revenue Decline Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $178.1 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $178.88 million and down from $183.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Service Revenue: $172.8 million, compared to $175.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $10.3 million, an improvement from the $15.3 million net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.08, compared to -$0.13 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $25.8 million, down from $33.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Profit: $20.1 million, compared to $26.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Early Repayment of Term Loan: Repaid $225 million outstanding term loan with proceeds from a new $200 million bank loan and cash on hand.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, 8x8 Inc (EGHT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending June 30, 2024. The company, which provides contact-center-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service software applications to approximately 2.5 million users, reported a total revenue of $178.1 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $178.88 million. The service revenue for the quarter was $172.8 million, compared to $175.2 million in the same period last year.

1821287896993394688.png

Company Overview

8x8 Inc (EGHT, Financial) offers a unified platform that enables omnichannel communication, assisting employees in communicating across voice, video, text, chat, and contact centers. The company also generates revenue from sales of hardware and professional services, which complement its integrated technology platform. A majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $1.4 million, consistent with the same period last year. The non-GAAP operating profit was $20.1 million, down from $26.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The GAAP net loss was $10.3 million, an improvement from the $15.3 million loss reported in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income was $10.4 million, compared to $15.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

These results highlight the challenges 8x8 Inc (EGHT, Financial) faces in maintaining profitability while navigating a competitive market. The decline in both service and total revenue year-over-year indicates potential issues in customer retention and market expansion.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, 8x8 Inc (EGHT, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company repaid its existing term loan on August 5, 2024, using proceeds from a new bank loan and cash on hand. This move is part of the company's strategy to reduce debt and return value to shareholders.

"I am pleased to report that we delivered solid results this quarter, with service revenue, total revenue, and non-GAAP operating margin all within our guidance ranges," said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $178.1 million $183.3 million
Service Revenue $172.8 million $175.2 million
GAAP Operating Loss $1.4 million $1.4 million
Non-GAAP Operating Profit $20.1 million $26.4 million
GAAP Net Loss $10.3 million $15.3 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $10.4 million $15.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $25.8 million $33.8 million

Analysis

The decline in revenue and profitability metrics suggests that 8x8 Inc (EGHT, Financial) is facing headwinds in its market. The company's efforts to innovate and integrate AI capabilities into its platform are noteworthy, but the financial results indicate that these initiatives have yet to translate into significant revenue growth. The repayment of the term loan is a positive step towards financial stability, but the company needs to address its revenue challenges to ensure long-term success.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 8x8 Inc for further details.

