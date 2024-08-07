Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.93, Revenue at $56.0 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Profitability Surge Amid Strategic Growth

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $56.0 million, up by 60.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $43.35 million.
  • Net Income: $29.7 million, including a $16.8 million discrete tax benefit, with Net Income per Diluted Share at $4.93, compared to $0.20 in 2Q23.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 343.7% year-over-year to $16.7 million, with an Operating Margin of 29.8%, up from 10.8% in 2Q23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $18.4 million, representing 32.9% of Total Revenue, a 14.6 percentage point increase from the prior year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $64.0 million as of June 30, 2024, with $70.0 million outstanding on a new $150.0 million credit facility.
  • Updated FY2024 Guidance: Raised Net Income guidance to $55.0 million from $30.0 million and Total Revenue Growth to 35%-40% from 25%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial performance and strategic advancements. Sezzle Inc is a financing institution that offers a technology-driven payment platform, allowing customers to split their purchases into four installments over six weeks.

Performance and Challenges

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) reported a significant increase in profitability, driven by robust revenue growth and efficient operational management. The company's net income reached new highs, reflecting the success of its strategic initiatives. However, the rise in transaction-related costs, particularly the provision for credit losses, poses a challenge that the company needs to address to sustain its growth trajectory.

Financial Achievements

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) achieved remarkable financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company's total revenue grew by 60.2% year-over-year to $56.0 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $43.35 million. This growth was fueled by increased consumer engagement and a higher frequency of purchases. The company's operating income surged by 343.7% year-over-year to $16.7 million, highlighting its ability to scale efficiently.

1821287978316754944.png

Key Financial Metrics

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) reported several key financial metrics that underscore its strong performance:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Total Revenue $56.0 million $35.0 million +60.2%
Net Income $29.7 million $0.20 million +14850%
Adjusted EBITDA $18.4 million $8.0 million +130%

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) reported a net income of $29.7 million for Q2 2024, including a $16.8 million discrete tax benefit. The company's total operating expenses rose by 26.0% year-over-year to $39.3 million, but as a percentage of total revenue, these expenses decreased, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company also reported $64.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $70.0 million outstanding on its new $150.0 million credit facility.

Commentary and Analysis

“Our strategic efforts continued to pay off in the second quarter, as Net Income reached new highs driven by a combination of strong revenue growth and leveraging our operating infrastructure,” stated Charlie Youakim, Sezzle Chairman and CEO.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) has demonstrated its ability to drive growth while managing costs effectively. The company's updated FY2024 guidance reflects its confidence in sustaining this momentum, with expectations of a 35%-40% year-over-year increase in total revenue and a net income of $55.0 million.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) continues to position itself as a leader in the credit services industry, leveraging its innovative payment platform to enhance consumer purchasing power and drive financial inclusion. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to monitor the company's progress as it navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sezzle Inc for further details.

