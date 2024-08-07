ModivCare Inc (MODV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$9.07, Revenue at $698.3 Million, Slightly Below Estimates

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Adjusted Guidance

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $698.3 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $700.99 million.
  • Net Loss: $128.9 million, or negative $9.07 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $190.9 million, or negative $13.47 per diluted common share, in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $45.4 million, down from $52.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $62.0 million, with cash used in operating activities totaling $55.3 million.
  • Contract Wins: Secured $97.8 million in total contract value (TCV) for NEMT during the quarter, with $32.6 million in annual contract value (ACV).
  • Goodwill Impairment: Recognized a $105.3 million goodwill impairment charge in the RPM segment.
  • Guidance Update: Maintained revenue guidance range of $2,700 - $2,900 million for FY 2024, but lowered adjusted EBITDA guidance to $185 - $195 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. ModivCare Inc is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions, including non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care services (PCS), and remote patient monitoring (RPM).

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, ModivCare Inc reported service revenue of $698.3 million, which remained consistent with the $699.1 million reported in the same quarter of 2023. However, the company posted a net loss of $128.9 million, or negative $9.07 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $190.9 million, or negative $13.47 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023. The adjusted net loss was $0.4 million, or negative $0.03 per diluted common share, beating the analyst estimate of -$0.55 EPS.

Segment Performance

The NEMT segment, which generates the maximum revenue for the company, saw a slight decrease in revenue by $6.3 million or 1.3%. The PCS segment experienced growth, with revenue increasing by $6.3 million or 3.5%, while the RPM segment saw a minor decline of $0.2 million or 1.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the consistent revenue, ModivCare Inc faced significant challenges, including a goodwill impairment charge of $105.3 million in the RPM segment. The company also reported an operating loss of $98.9 million, or 14.2% of revenue, compared to an operating loss of $175.8 million, or 25.1% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023.

"Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $45 million was driven by strong performance within our NEMT segment due to new business wins, upward repricing, and platform automation," stated L. Heath Sampson, President and CEO.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $45.4 million, or 6.5% of revenue, down from $52.4 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the same period last year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower performance in the PCS, RPM, and Corporate and Other segments.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Service Revenue $698.3 million $699.1 million
Net Loss -$128.9 million -$190.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA $45.4 million $52.4 million
Cash Used in Operating Activities -$55.3 million -$108.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, ModivCare Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million, up from $2.2 million at the end of 2023. The company also reported total assets of $1.68 billion and total liabilities of $1.67 billion. Cash used in operating activities during the quarter was $55.3 million, a significant improvement from $108.2 million used in the same period last year.

Guidance and Future Outlook

ModivCare Inc maintained its revenue guidance range for fiscal year 2024 but lowered its adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $185-$195 million from the previous range of $190-$210 million. The company cited increased costs associated with its personal care services transformation and lengthened settlement cycles as key factors impacting its financial outlook.

"Our top priority is to de-lever our balance sheet while executing our transformation strategy, optimizing our business operations, and exploring other opportunities," added Sampson.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ModivCare Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.